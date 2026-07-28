Suns Star Dillon Brooks Calls Out 5 Biggest NBA Complainers

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks will never hold his opinion back.

That's been true for practically his entire career before landing in the desert via trade last offseason, and while his play hit new levels in a Suns uniform, Brooks still very much carries a villain aura.

That's by design, something opponents hate — though Brooks has never bit his tongue, especially when it comes to his competition.

A video is resurfacing of Brooks' appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game earlier this year, where he was asked to name the top five biggest complainers:

"The first one to come to mind for me, obviously Luka [Doncic]. Luka's obviously a big ass complainer. Let me go down the line. [Steph] Curry. I actually gave him a shot, you seen that play? I gave him a shot right in his chest on a contest. I just... I lost it," he said with a grin.

"Who else complains the most? LeBron [James], for sure. I think Jaren Jackson, [my] old teammate.

"Last but not least, Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. The first time I ever played him, the first thing he ever did was started screaming like off the rip. Driving the ball and being like (screaming) trying to get the fouls on me early, this was like Memphis days. Trying to get the fouls on me early so I don't have to guard him."

Full clip:

Dillon Brooks names the 5 biggest complainers in the NBA



“First one that come to mind for me, obviously Luka. Luka's obviously a big ass complainer”



“Steph Curry. I actually gave him a shot. I gave him a shot right in his chest on a contest”



“Who else complains the most.… pic.twitter.com/HqW9PdOlwf — dank (@cptdankkk) July 19, 2026

There's obviously some heavy hitters on this list, the most notable being LeBron who just left Phoenix's division after he departed for the Philadelphia 76ers.

James and Brooks' rivalry needs no introduction.

“I guess he’s a social-media junkie," Brooks said of James during an early season encounter last December.

“He be all over the socials, so he be seeing I guess what I’m saying. … Like I’ve (said) he thinks that people should think a way about him or not say nothing about him or play a certain way, and I’m not going to play that way. He gets in his moods or in his modes or whatever it is. I’m all for that.”

Brooks still will see Curry and Doncic often, as both are still leading their respective franchises in the Pacific division. Jackson is on the Utah Jazz while Antetokounmpo was traded out of the Western Conference to the Miami Heat this summer.

Brooks has never backed down, on or off the court, and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.