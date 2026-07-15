Dillon Brooks Predicts LeBron James' Next Team

PHOENIX -- Dillon Brooks has made his prediction for where he thinks LeBron James will end up this offseason.

"I think Golden State," Brooks said in a video posted by NBA 2K League. "I think Golden State. Yeah."

The Warriors, who the Suns defeated in the play-in tournament last season, have been mentioned among several suitors for James, which also include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

"This is me saying LeBron come back for one more year. Stop all this waiting s---," Brooks said.

Dillon Brooks weighs in on LeBron's future 👀 #NBA2KLeague50K pic.twitter.com/Ftggi9baIa — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) July 14, 2026

Brooks and James have well-documented history, and Brooks most recently made headlines when he sat courtside during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder in May to watch what ended up being James' final game with the Lakers as they were swept by OKC.

When asked about being one of the biggest James haters, Brooks said "I'm top for sure."

Brooks shared a similar sentiment on James' future after watching the Lakers fall in Game 4 to the Thunder.

“I don’t think it’s his last year,” Brooks said to Yahoo!'s Kelly Iko after that game. “I think he got one more in him. I watched him when I was in the NBA, when I was a kid in high school. He’s got a phenomenal career and battled everybody and done it at a high level throughout. It’s been amazing to watch overall, a pleasure to battle against him.”

Even though Brooks has gone back-and-forth with James almost his whole career, he clearly has respect for what the NBA's all-time leading scorer has brought to the game.

Brooks is extension eligible this offseason, and he has earned high praise from the Suns' staff after leading an identity change that helped Phoenix surprise everyone and go 45-37 in its first season after moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

"Yes, I do (see Brooks being a part of our future)," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said after the season on Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo Show. "Dillon was a target in the Kevin Durant trade. Him and Jalen Green were two people that we coveted. Jalen for his immense youth, athleticism and upside; Dillon for his grit, his toughness, his leadership and his all-around winner mentality. And of course, we got Khaman (Maluach) and Rasheer (Fleming) in the deal too. So it turned out to be fantastic.

"With that being said, I expect Dillon Brooks to be here. We want Dillon Brooks to be here, whether it's an extension. How do we do that? How do we make it so he wants to be here long term? And I think he does. I know he does, actually, let me say it that way, and we've just got to figure out how to make that all work. And so yes, I do expect to figure out a way to keep Dillon long term, because I do see him part of a championship team here in Phoenix over the next three to four years."

If James does end up back in the Suns' division with Golden State, there will almost certainly be more moments to come between him and Brooks.