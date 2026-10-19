Suns Waive CJ Huntley as Roster Moves Continue

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns continue their roster moves ahead of the beginning of the regular season with a handful of releases on Monday.

Just after news broke of the Suns releasing Koby Brea, Phoenix is now also parting ways with CJ Huntley according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

The Suns have waived CJ Huntley. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 19, 2026

The two moves have now been officially finalized by the Suns.

Huntley's removal from Phoenix opens up a second two-way contract spot after Brea was also sent packing. Pat Spencer occupies one while Duop Reath is reportedly having his contract converted before the season, though the Suns do have one spot available in their maximum of three allotted two-way contracts for the coming year.

Phoenix could in theory keep that third spot open, as they don't need to have it filled before the start of the regular season.

The Suns might be aiming to beef up their frontcourt with what they feel is an upgrade over Huntley, who has been with Phoenix since going undrafted in 2025. He played in four games for the Suns last season while also spending time with their G League affiliate.

Huntley is a 6-11, 230 lb forward who averaged 15.7 points and eight rebounds per night in his final season of college basketball.