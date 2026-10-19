Suns Waive Second-Year Shooter Ahead of 2026-27 Season

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into the 2026-27 regular season with a few minor adjustments needed before finalizing their roster, though today's move did come as a bit of a surprise.

The Suns are reportedly waiving second-year guard Koby Brea, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"The Phoenix Suns plan to waive two-way guard Koby Brea, league sources told @hoopshype. Brea shot 43.3% from 3-point range in 12 games with the Suns last season. With center Mark Williams injured to start the season, Phoenix will look to add frontcourt depth on the two-way market."

The Phoenix Suns plan to waive two-way guard Koby Brea, league sources told @hoopshype. Brea shot 43.3% from 3-point range in 12 games with the Suns last season. With center Mark Williams injured to start the season, Phoenix will look to add frontcourt depth on the two-way market — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 19, 2026

The Suns are expected to convert Duop Reath's contract into a two-way deal, which would force one of Phoenix's three players out of those spots. Pat Spencer and CJ Huntley are the other players currently on two-way contracts.

The move was a bit surprising after the Suns revealed their intentions to convert Reath, as Phoenix would have two out of three contracts used on two-way big men. However, Brea was never really able to catch on in Phoenix in a stacked Suns backcourt.

Brea, who only played in 12 games last season with Phoenix, should land elsewhere thanks to his shooting.

Earning minutes behind Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Collin Gillespie and Luke Kennard was going to be tough sledding for Brea. When news broke of Jamaree Bouyea securing the 14th and final roster spot, all eyes shifted to Brea and the rest of the two-way players.

The Suns will be without Mark Williams for an extended time, and while Phoenix has added Miles Bridges and Koa Peat to their forward spot, the Suns are planning on adding Reath as their third center behind Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach.

More moves for their frontcourt appear to be on the way.