Suns Will Set New NBA Record to Elevate Fan Experience

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will soon have the NBA's largest exterior LED display at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Suns (and Phoenix Mercury) announced today intentions of building a 226 feet wide by 41 feet tall video screen that will total 9,266 square feet in installation, which will mark the only NBA/WNBA arena with a transparent display of its size.

BIG VISION. EVEN BIGGER SCREEN. 🔥



Mat Ishbia's vision for transforming the fan experience continues with the largest exterior LED display on an NBA / WNBA arena!



📰 Read more about the 9,266 square foot screen, bringing the plaza to life for games, concerts & arena events:… pic.twitter.com/LFPQpnuXFS — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 18, 2026

“We want everyone who visits Mortgage Matchup Center to have a memorable experience, and that starts the moment they arrive,” said Suns/Mercury owner Mat Ishbia.

“We’re creating a place where fans can come together for the biggest moments in sports and entertainment, and our new LED display gives us a powerful new platform to celebrate the Suns and Mercury, connect with our community and engage with our fans.”

More From Suns' Press Release

"The new display will reimagine the plaza as a vibrant stage for sports, entertainment and shared experiences, bringing the biggest moments to life on a massive scale. Fans will be able to gather for outdoor watch parties, relive highlights and clips, and see Suns, Mercury and entertainment content unfold across the entire façade of the entrance.

"From game day to concerts and special events, the display will make the exterior of Mortgage Matchup Center a year-round destination for fans to gather, connect and experience the biggest moments together.

"Spanning the entirety of the plaza entrance, the transparent mesh LED display is integrated behind the glass paneling, allowing natural light to flow into the pavilion while maintaining views of downtown Phoenix.

"The LED panels on either side of the center display can operate independently or seamlessly combine with the center display to create one continuous visual experience. Featuring over 17 million pixels and a 60 frames-per-second refresh rate, the display will deliver crystal-clear content, creating dynamic visuals that engage fans and enhance brand visibility for partners."

This Could Be Massive For Suns

The Suns routinely have one of the better homecourt advantages in the NBA when Phoenix is playing at a high level, so it's fun to imagine how much more amplified the city could be with fans outside of Mortgage Matchup Center viewing the LED display.

Ishbia continues to pour investments into making the Suns' fan experience better, which comes at a time when his mortgage company is facing massive criticism for its losses with talks amplified on how it could impact Phoenix's operation in the future.

While that remains to be seen, the latest news on this LED display signals Ishbia is still all in on the Suns.