The Good, Bad and Ugly From Suns' 2026-27 Schedule

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns (along with the rest of the NBA) saw their 2026-27 regular season fully revealed this week. You can view the full schedule here.

We're officially one step closer to basketball season with training camp around the corner, but until then, let's evaluate the good, bad and ugly from Phoenix's regular season slate:

The Good: Minimal Back-to-Backs

The Suns are tied for a league low 13 back-to-backs this coming season, five of which will be at Mortgage Matchup Center. This is a few less than Phoenix's 16 from last year.

Obviously no team wants the grueling stretch of consecutive games, though head coach Jordan Ott was fairly vocal in his displeasure of the schedule last year — especially given Phoenix's struggles with injuries in 2025-26.

There's no promise that will improve, though the Suns will have a slightly better rest advantage. Over the course of a long season, every little bit counts.

The Bad: Minimal Primetime Games

The Suns are on just nine nationally televised games this season, which is good enough for 18th across the league.

It's also the same number of games from last season, which is odd considering Phoenix has improved its roster and made the playoffs since then.

The Suns have:

3 games on NBC/Peacock

3 games on regular Peacock

2 games on ESPN

1 game on Amazon Prime

Phoenix isn't on the opening day slate or Christmas Day viewing.

It's a shame the Suns clearly got better from this point last year but won't get any brighter of a national spotlight.

The Ugly: Phoenix's Closing Stretch Could Be Massive

Ugly just might be a stretch here, but the Suns have some tough sledding to end the regular season, particularly their final seven games.

To end the month of March, the Suns have two games against the Spurs in San Antonio.

Phoenix has five games after in the beginning of April to finish the year, which is:

Home vs Denver Nuggets

Away vs Los Angeles Clippers

Away vs Golden State Warriors

Home vs Memphis Grizzlies

Away vs Los Angeles Lakers

Five of Phoenix's seven final outings are on the road, with the Grizzlies being the only team who didn't at least make the play-in tournament.

Teams are often looking to build momentum ahead of the postseason, though all of said matchups are against teams in the Western Conference — potentially placing a heavier emphasis on this set of games in terms of jockeying for postseason seeding.