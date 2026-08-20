PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have had an eventful offseason as they look to improve on the success of their 2025-26 campaign that saw them finish with a 45-37 record despite low preseason expectations.

General manager Brian Gregory and Phoenix finally had a strong foundation to build on and did what they felt best to retool ahead the 2026-27 season.

The Suns have been praised for their moves along the margins this offseason that included re-signing or extending four of their own players, but there is one transaction that stands out among the rest that could ultimately tank the outcome of the offseason.

We ranked previously ranked our favorite moves of the offseason, but here are our least favorite:

1. Acquiring Miles Bridges

Jan 28, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) dribbles at the top of the key in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although they had a need for a starting-caliber power forward, the Suns trading for Miles Bridges never made much sense because of his past incidents of domestic violence and clunky on paper fit next to Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, who are all three also ball-dominant, score-first players.

Bringing Bridges over from Charlotte puzzled a lot of fans and even led to some saying they would have a hard time supporting the team because of Bridges' past, as he said he would commit to earning the community's trust and respect.

Bridges could be a ceiling riser for the Suns if his fit ends up working out, but even if he does bring the Suns success, it's hard to see why Phoenix would take on the risk of trading for him given his past and the feelings people already had towards him, which could linger even if he does play well.

2. Clogging Up Center Rotation

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the Suns' biggest decision going into the offseason was what they were going to do with Mark Williams and his restricted free agency after the emergence of Oso Ighodaro last season and with last summer's No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach now heading into his second year.

Phoenix decided to re-sign Williams to a three-year, $38 million deal, which was very team friendly, but still leaves question marks of how the Suns are going to develop Maluach and utilize all three centers moving forward.

Coach Jordan Ott will be tasked with figuring it out this year, and the Suns will hope Williams can stay healthy and be consistent on both ends of the floor after faltering in these areas late last season.

3, Cost for Miles Bridges

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other part of the Bridges trade that is puzzling is the fact that Phoenix gave up an unprotected 2033 first-round pick alongside Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale for him.

Phoenix has shown not to care much about future picks, but it seems steep for the Suns to give up their most valuable future draft asset for Bridges especially after seeing what some other players were traded for this offseason.

It could also hurt the Suns to lose Allen, who excelled in Ott's system when he was healthy, but Phoenix had to give him up to make the money work and will hope Collin Gillespie, Luke Kennard and others can step up to fill Allen's void.