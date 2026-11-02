Steph Curry Return Headlines Massive Suns-Warriors Update

PHOENIX -- The Golden State Warriors will look a lot different tonight against the Phoenix Suns than in the teams' first meeting on Oct. 24 when Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Brandon Podziemski all did not play.

All three of these players are not on the injury report and available tonight after Curry and Green sat out on the front end of a back-to-back in the Warriors' 124-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

Al Horford (bilateral low back injury management) and Gui Santos (left knee tendinitis) are out against the Suns after playing against L.A., while Brandon Williams (left quadriceps contusion) is questionable.

Jimmy Butler (right ACL repair surgery), Kristaps Porzingis (not with team) and Moses Moody (left patellar tendon repair surgery) remain out for Golden State (4-3).

The Suns (1-3) released a positive injury report last night, as only Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) and Drew Timme (G League, two-way) continued to be listed as out.

What Suns Are Up Against vs. Warriors

The Warriors enter tonight's game on a four-game winning streak, which began following the Suns' 131-122 victory over them in their first meeting.

Phoenix, meanwhile, has only played two games since this matchup, and lost both of them, and the team is continuing to search for the identity that allowed them to find success last season.

The Warriors will be another tough test for the Suns, as Golden State is shooting 40% from 3-point range as a team and has the sixth-best offensive rating in the NBA at 117.2.

Phoenix comes into the game allowing opponents to shoot 43.9% from deep (highest percentage allowed in NBA) with the worst defensive rating in the league at 125.8, so the Suns will have to find a way to slow down the Golden State offense.

This will start with containing Curry, who is averaging 29.2 points per game on 44% 3-point shooting, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who is coming off a career-high 37 points against the Clippers.

Even though the Warriors are a smaller team, they average 14.9 offensive rebounds per game (second in NBA), while Phoenix is allowing 14.8 offensive rebounds per game (second worst in NBA), so this is another key area to watch tonight.

The Suns took some strides forward in their 127-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets Friday, and Oso Ighodaro returning from a two-game absence due to an oblique strain was a big reason why they looked more connected.

Even if Ighodaro continues to come off the bench, he could have a big impact again tonight against a weaker Warriors center room.

Devin Booker will also be looking to have a big game after scoring 43 points in the first meeting but struggling from the field in his last two games.

Tonight's game tips off shortly after 8 p.m. MST.