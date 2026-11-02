Suns Reveal Positive Injury Report vs Warriors

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have their cleanest injury report of the season for tomorrow night's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Only Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) is listed as out for Phoenix (1-3), as he is expected to miss multiple months after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder in the offseason.

Oso Ighodaro is off the report after returning from an oblique strain that sidelined him two games in Friday's 127-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns were more than happy to have Ighodaro come back against Denver after really struggling on the interior without both him and Williams.

"He makes the flow really easy because you could kind of just give him the ball and he's like a point forward, and he's a really good connector. It's definitely really nice having him out there," Suns guard Collin Gillespie said of Ighodaro.

"The pace that he plays at, the speed, the decision-making, the IQ. He's a really smart basketball player. Plays extremely hard, and whenever you can add a guy like that to the lineup, it makes your team better. So obviously, we love having him out there. Love playing with him. It makes the game a lot easier for everybody else around him."

The Warriors, who will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, are without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers on the front end of it, so they will likely have both players back against the Suns.

Curry, who has scored more than 30 points in his last two games, and Green did not play against Phoenix in the teams' first meeting this season on Oct. 24, which was the Suns' only win of the year.

Suns Looking to Establish Identity

Phoenix has struggled to find consistency through its first four games of the year, but feels it took a step forward in terms of the effort it showed against Denver.

Tomorrow's game could show the Suns are starting to find some of the identity that made them successful last year.

"We're going to continue to grow and learn from this stuff. I said it in the locker room, the world's not ending. We were 1-4 to start the year last year, and we just continually got better," Gillespie said after Friday's loss.

"Now the non-negotiable stuff, if we lose games that way, like playing hard and competing, and that's what we pride ourselves on. We can't have that, but if we're trying to do the right things we're going to continue to get better. We're going to continue to grow and then our competitive advantage is playing hard every night, every possession, and we can't lose sight of that."

Tomorrow's game has a later tipoff at 8 p.m. MST.