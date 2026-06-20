Suns Get Clarity on Mark Williams Free Agent Price Tag

PHOENIX — NBA free agency is set to begin later in the month, and the Phoenix Suns are already busy at work.

The Suns have already opened discussions with pending free agents in Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin — which you can read more about here.

As for now restricted free agent Mark Williams, the Suns have a qualifying offer of $9.6 million on the center according to Keith Smith.

Williams qualified for starter criteria, which led to a higher price tag.

Williams' qualifying offer is for $9.6M. He reached starter criteria, which triggered a higher qualifying offer.



Brea's qualifying offer is for another two-way contract. https://t.co/nSCtK5GGSg — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 18, 2026

Williams just finished up his four-year rookie contract that totaled $18 million, so this would be a massive pay bump for the Suns' big man.

This also feels like a fair price for Phoenix to keep a center that again struggled with health down the stretch of the season — though when he was available on the floor, Williams provided quality play in the paint.

Keeping Williams for under $10 million annually feels like a win while the Suns also have young prospects in Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach developing in their center room.

The qualifying offer doesn't prevent Williams from talking to other teams, though now carrying the status of restricted free agent, Williams can have any outside offer matched by the Suns.

When Williams was healthy for Phoenix this season, he drew plenty of praise from opposing coaches such as Lakers lead man JJ Redick.

"I believe he either has the first or the second-tallest standing reach in the NBA. It is him and Wemby (Victor Wembanyama). The two of them are essentially the tallest guys in the NBA," Redick said earlier in the 2025-26 season.

"I think when you have physical guards that can in some ways, obviously there is a coverage call, a weak, or ice, or a down, whatever Phoenix's terms are. When you have guards that can self-navigate, and can push things into him, because of his length he can alter passes. We begged our guys to stop throwing globs when we played them the first time. He can alter shots, all that stuff. It certainly changed the complexion of how you attack a team."

Williams, acquired during the 2025 NBA Draft, played in 60 games for the Suns (a career high) last season while averaging 11.7 points, eight rebounds, one assist, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.