PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are taking advantage of the early negotiation window where they are allowed to talk to their own free agents before they hit the open market on June 30.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in The Stein Line Monday:

"League sources say Phoenix has opened discussions with two of its own free agents in this early negotiation window: Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin.

"Rival teams are already operating under the assumption that the Suns will strike new deals to retain both of them."

Phoenix has been expected to keep the two guards around since before the season ended after both had career years, and they have both been labeled as a top priority by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.

Ok NBA Finals over let's talk Suns. I continue to expect Phoenix's top priorities this offseason to be retaining Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin. They can start talking today. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 14, 2026

The Suns hold early bird rights on both, meaning they can sign them for 175% of their previous salaries or 104.5% of the league's average salary, whichever number is greater.

Phoenix will hope it can get both players for cheaper to avoid paying in the tax, as it also has a decision to make with Mark Williams, who is a restricted free agent.

Both Gillespie and Goodwin were on minimum contracts last season, so they are set for big pay raises regardless.

Multiple projections have Gillespie making around $10-$13 million annually on a four-year deal, while Goodwin could make around $6-$9 million per year on his new contract.

Gillespie averaged a career-best 12.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 2025-26 and broke the Suns' all-time record for 3-pointers made in a single season, and he has publicly expressed his desire to stay in Phoenix.

"It hasn't changed. I still want to be here. The front office knows that. Everybody knows that in the building. I'm sure we'll figure it out when that time comes," Gillespie previously said after the season concluded.

Goodwin ended the year as Phoenix's fifth starter before suffering a calf injury in the Suns' first-round loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and embodied everything coach Jordan Ott wanted, ranking first on the team in steals per game (1.5) and second in offensive rebounds per game (2.0) at just 6-foot-3.

The 27-year-old Goodwin seemed like he finally found a home in his second stint with the Suns because of how loved he was in the locker room and the energy he brought to the court, so it comes as no surprise that Phoenix is working on re-signing him as well.

It appears like only a matter of time before a new deal for each player is announced, but we will see what ends up happening.