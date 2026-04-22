Suns Hit With Devastating Injury News Before Game 2 vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could reportedly be down three key pieces for tonight's Game 2 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro reported on X that he's "not feeling good" about all three of Jordan Goodwin (left calf soreness), Grayson Allen (left hamstring strain) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) playing tonight against OKC after they were all originally listed as questionable.

Not feeling good about the Suns 3 injured guys (Grayson Allen, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin) playing today in OKC. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) April 22, 2026

Goodwin was injured after playing just five minutes in Phoenix's 119-84 Game 1 loss and did not return, while Allen has been available the last two games but not logged any minutes.

This would be the third-straight game Williams misses due to injury.

Looking Ahead to Game 2

There's no doubt the Suns are facing an uphill battle this whole series against the defending champs, as they are 17.5-point underdogs for tonight's game.

Still, there have been several surprises in these second games across the NBA with underdogs winning five of the six Game 2s so far.

"We see teams get Game 2, but matchups are different for everybody, so we're focused on ourselves. We understand we're playing the defending champs, and it's not going to be easy," Suns star Devin Booker said at shootaround earlier today.

Phoenix is also trying to find a way to get over the hump of these injuries, as all three of these players are integral to the Suns' success.

"It's basketball. Injuries happen," Suns forward Royce O'Neale said. "You don't want them to, but I think it's just how we bounce back from them. Guys working their way back. Doing all the extra work behind the scenes to come back. Staying healthy is a big part of it. Those guys taking pride coming back. Being able to want to play and then try to get to full strength."

Phoenix will likely start Oso Ighodaro in Williams' place and has options for who will replace Goodwin in the starting group, whether it be Collin Gillespie, Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn or Rasheer Fleming.

Players have stepped up all season long when their names have been called, but now will have to in the biggest moment tonight, as the Suns will miss Goodwin's defense and hustling, Williams' presence inside and Allen's 3-point shooting and playmaking.

Coach Jordan Ott and the rest of the group will have to get creative in filling in these gaps tonight.

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 6:30 p.m. MST.