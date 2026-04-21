The Phoenix Suns are just over 24 hours away from their Game 2 battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, a game that could truly flip the series momentum either way.

An upset win from the Suns would see the team travel back to Phoenix with a 1-1 tied series and two games within the friendly walls of Mortgage Matchup Center, whereas a loss would effectively put the Suns in must-win territory for either Games 3 or 4 thanks to a 2-0 deficit.

Any chance of the Suns winning features a fully healthy lineup, which just wasn't the case to start Game 1 on Sunday.

Will Wednesday be any different? Suns coach Jordan Ott offered the following on Phoenix's three biggest injuries:

Mark Williams

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Injury: Left Foot Soreness

What Ott Said: "We're going to continue to take this thing day-by-day. See how he wakes up. I assume he'll be listed as questionable."

Williams was ruled out ahead of game time on Sunday.

The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin reported Williams was spotted wearing a walking boot, which could suggest the Suns may be without their starting center for the remainder of this series. Ott said this is the same foot Williams dealt with injury-wise back in March.

Oso Ighodaro will likely get another start if Williams isn't able to go, though rookie Khaman Maluach may get more run thanks to his length and ability to protect the rim after OKC dominated the glass in Game 1.

Grayson Allen

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Injury: Left Hamstring Strain

What Ott Said: "He's definitely making progress. This is Day 10. In a pretty good place. Went through an entire practice today. Obviously we didn't do a ton, but everything we did in practice, he did."

Allen was actually marked as active after being questionable leading into Sunday's game, though he did not play as the Suns were essentially using him as a last resort.

The Suns undoubedly missed one of their top three-point shooters on the court, as OKC was able to squeeze Devin Booker and limit the damage done by the supporting cast around him.

If Allen isn't able to go again, Collin Gillespie will likely see more time on the court as a result of injuries to Allen and Jordan Goodwin.

Jordan Goodwin

Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) in the first quarter during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Injury: Left Calf Soreness

What Ott Said: "Same calf that popped up middle of February, I think. Same left calf. Feels pretty good. I don't think it's quite as bad as it was in February. We know it's the playoffs. We always talk about all hands on deck. So we'll take whoever we can get at this time of the year. Any minutes from any of those guys is impactful and helpful for our group. We'll wait and see tomorrow."

Goodwin is Phoenix's top on-ball defender and was expected to heavily guard Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the series. He exited in the second quarter with the calf injury and did not return.

The Suns are set to reveal their initial injury report later on Tuesday evening.