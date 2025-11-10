What Suns Need to Do to Extend Winning Streak vs Pelicans
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have exceeded preseason expectations so far even while dealing with injuries as they sit at 5-5 on the year heading into tonight's home matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
They will need to battle through adversity once again for the next month or so after Jalen Green re-injured his hamstring in Saturday's 114-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Pelicans (2-7) have had their fare share of struggles, starting the year 0-6, and are now facing several key injuries as well.
Here is the full injury report for both teams:
Suns Injury Report
- Royce O’Neale (Illness) is Probable
- Jalen Green (Right Hamstring) is Out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Zion Williamson (Left Hamstring Strain) is Out
- Jordan Poole (Left Quad Strain) is Out
- Dejounte Murray (Right Achilles Rupture) is Out
- Trey Alexander (G League – Two-Way) is Out
- Hunter Dickinson (G League – Two-Way) is Out
What Suns Need to Do to Extend Win Streak to 3 Games
The Suns enter tonight's matchup after winning back-to-back games over the Clippers last week.
After starting the year 1-4 with some pretty ugly losses, Phoenix has found its rhythm in new coach Jordan Ott's system and needs to continue to show its togetherness and intensity on both sides of the ball against the Pelicans.
The numbers are beginning to show offensively, as the Suns currently rank third in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game with 16.2 and seventh in assists with 27.8 per game.
The biggest part of this has been the team playing off Devin Booker, whose unselfishness despite averaging 29.3 points per game has opened up opportunities for everyone.
Grayson Allen and O'Neale are tied for third in the NBA with 36 3-pointers made apiece, which is also the most in the league by any pair of two teammates.
Despite their record, the Pelicans are only allowing opponents to shoot 34.4% from 3 against them, so Phoenix will try to continue their hot 3-point shooting despite this.
Booker has been historically great against the Pelicans with two games over 50 points against them (2022 and 2024) and five games with 40 points or more.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Suns are doing a great job forcing 16.1 turnovers per game, and the Pelicans are only shooting 43.5% as a team so far this season.
Phoenix goes into tonight with a 4-1 record in its last five games and is also 4-1 in its five home games this season.
ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives the Suns a 68.8% chance to win tonight, which is the highest for the Suns this season.
The Suns cannot overlook the opponent especially given New Orleans' injuries and need to continue to focus in on what they do best on both sides of the ball.
Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MST.