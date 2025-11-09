Jalen Green Leaves Suns Game With Apparent Hamstring Injury
With just over 22 seconds left in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green was helped to the locker room by two Suns staffers after what appeared to be a hamstring injury.
Green, who missed the entire preseason and all but last regular season game due to a hamstring injury, impressed in his debut on Thursday against this same Clippers team in Phoenix, scoring 29 points in 23 minutes.
This would be a massive setback for a Suns team that just rolled out their healthy starting lineup tonight for the first time all season.
He leaves with two points in seven minutes with one rebound and one assist.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Jalen Green Impressed in Suns Debut
"Probably everything he expected and more, anytime you're out of basketball for that long, we often forget this," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Green's debut. "It was his first game of the season as well, so he hasn't played in a long time. It's not easy, it's not easy.
"Ups and downs of coming back from an injury, wanting to play with a new group, in a new city, and then to be that in rhythm. Yeah, that's unique. So everything that we expected, and definitely more.”
Green also added three assists, three rebounds and two steals on Thursday.
Acquired via trade from the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant deal, Green was expected to bring an explosive presence next to star Devin Booker.
Though it was only one game, we saw exactly what all the hype was about.
“It was good, we got a little ball in training camp before the injury," Green said after his debut of sharing the court with Booker.
"Off the court it's a great vibe, on the court it is even better. Really build off each other, talking the whole game, he's a veteran guard.
"He's been there before, done it before, so I'm learning everything I can from him, while just trying to help him win. It has been good.”
Green aggravated his hamstring injury early in preseason activity for the Suns while trying to work back, and this surely is another frustrating moment for the young guard.
"I mean, it's frustrating obviously, but that's part of the mental game right there," Green said on the setback initially.
"Just locking in with my coaches and understanding the game, talking to my teammates and learning a lot from them and what they're doing out there."