What's Next For Suns After Re-Signing Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are making it very clear they are prioritizing continuity this offseason after agreeing to new deals with Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin over the weekend before they hit the open market in free agency.

If Jamaree Bouyea (team option) and Haywood Highsmith (non-guaranteed contract) are retained, the Suns now have 13 of 15 standard roster spots filled ahead of the first round of the NBA Draft tomorrow night.

Phoenix only has a second-round pick at No. 47, but will likely look to move up for a player it likes.

Aside from the draft, the next move after Gillespie and Goodwin appears to be another upcoming free agent.

After breaking Goodwin's new three-year, $19 million contract, ESPN's Shams Charania noted this at the end of his report: "Next order of business for the Suns: retaining restricted free agent Mark Williams."

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro also reported the Suns are now turning their attention to Williams, who averaged 11.7 points and 8.0 rebounds in 23.6 minutes in a career-high 60 games played in his first year in the Valley.

Phoenix recently tendered a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer to Williams to officially make him a restricted free agent when free agency begins on June 30, but it comes as a bit of a surprise if the Suns are willing to go much higher than this salary if they were to re-sign him.

Williams' injury problems popped up at the end of the year as he missed almost the whole month of March and Phoenix's first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a foot injury, and he did not show much progression throughout the year after the Suns acquired him in the offseason for two first-round picks.

More notably, the Suns also have last summer's No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach and backup center Oso Ighodaro, who improved a lot throughout the year, waiting to fill bigger roles on cheaper contracts.

If the Suns sign Williams for around $10 million or more per year, it is almost inevitable they will go into the first apron, which seems like something they are willing to do to try to keep their core group together.

Another plausible scenario that might be better for the Suns regarding Williams is if they are able to pull off a sign-and-trade with a team and get back a quality rotation player.

However, the focus instead now seems to be on how the Suns can bring Williams back with it appearing they see a lot of value in the interior presence he has on both sides of the ball.