Suns Reportedly Agree to Long-Term Contract With Top Defender

PHOENIX -- After reportedly agreeing to a four-year, $48 million deal with Collin Gillespie on Saturday, the Phoenix Suns have reached another long-term agreement with one of their guards.

According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania on X:

"Free agent guard Jordan Goodwin intends to sign a three-year, $19 million deal to return to the Phoenix Suns, with a player option in the third season, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin made the Suns roster out of training camp on a non-guaranteed contract and emerged as a key reserve and culture fit, averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and a team-high 106 total steals.

"In consecutive days, the Suns land multiyear agreements to keep two young guards in Goodwin and Collin Gillespie whom the franchise developed over the last year. Goodwin's agents at Klutch Sports, Shy Saee and Mike George, landed the deal Sunday, a week after free agents became eligible to negotiate with their own teams.

"Next order of business for the Suns: retaining restricted free agent Mark Williams."

Free agent guard Jordan Goodwin intends to sign a three-year, $19 million deal to return to the Phoenix Suns, with a player option in the third season, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin made the Suns roster out of training camp on a non-guaranteed contract and emerged as a key reserve… pic.twitter.com/1AIhm2BuEL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2026

Both of these moves for Goodwin and GIllespie were expected, and the Suns are the first team to agree to terms with not only one, but two of their own free agents in the early negotiation period where teams are allowed to talk with their upcoming free agents before they hit the open market later this month.

This is great value for the 27-year-old Goodwin, who proved to be a very valuable player in his second stint with the Suns because of his increased ability to shoot 3-pointers to go along with his offensive rebounding and defensive pressure, which are two of the most important areas to coach Jordan Ott.

According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, the contract will start at $5.8 million in the first season and the third-year player option is worth $6.8 million.

Goodwin's contract would officially put Phoenix over the $200.4 million luxury tax line if the Suns also retain Jamaree Bouyea (team option) and Haywood Highsmith (non-guaranteed contract).

The Suns will now have to worry about the first apron, which starts at $209 million, if they are next prioritizing re-signing Williams, who they recently tendered a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer to before he hits restricted free agency at the end of the month.

Phoenix is clearly prioritizing continuity and retaining players who fit its culture and helped the Suns have such a quick turnaround after trading away Kevin Durant last summer, which Goodwin played a key role in after being claimed off waivers last summer.