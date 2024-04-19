Candidates to Replace Suns Coach Kevin Young
PHOENIX -- Now that Phoenix Suns associate Kevin Young is officially departing his post with the Phoenix Suns to become the head coach of the Brigham Young Cougars, head coach Frank Vogel has a key decision to make this offseason (assuming Vogel is back for year two).
There's many candidates who could very well see the Suns as a step up from being on another staff, as well as several candidates on the staff currently that could be worthy, plus potentially even coaches in the college ranks.
The candidates that we feel make the most sense:
Kimani Young - UCONN associate head coach
Young has been widely considered a rising figure in the college ranks, having been the main recruiter and player development coach for 2 national titles alongside head coach Dan Hurley.
Young has also been commended for developing NBA talents such as Jordan Hawkins, James Bouknight, and soon-to-be Stephon Castle.
It is typically a risky proposition to bring a coach directly from the college ranks into the NBA, but Young's track record speaks for itself - he could be a potential home-run hire after the season concludes.
Kenny Atkinson - Golden State Warriors associate head coach
Atkinson has been comfortable as Steve Kerr's number two since the Warriors' title season in 2021-22.
However, it is quite conceivable that Atkinson could see the writing on the wall in the Bay Area, and could look to find a way out.
Atkinson isn't the most likely addition, but he is a candidate worth monitoring going into the off-season (whenever that is to begin).
Mike D'Antoni - New Orleans Pelicans coaching advisor
This would be the most bold hire without contest.
D'Antoni is a legendary head coach who hasn't actually been on an NBA bench since the 2020-21 season with the Brooklyn Nets.
The former Suns' head coach would be a seamless fit as the new "offensive coordinator," it truly could just come down to reciprocated interest if Phoenix opts to show interest.
David Fizdale - Suns assistant head coach
Fizdale would be the most "natural" promotion within the staff - staff that has ample talent in Miles Simon and Quinton Crawford.
Fizdale has also had a fair amount of head-coaching experience and appears to be well-respected by the squad.
The ultimate drawback would be that Fizdale's background is more as a defensive-minded tactician, but he would be a great choice based off of past experience and leadership.
Hopefully coach Vogel won't have to worry about making an official move until mid-June, but it's never too early to scout out potential hires.