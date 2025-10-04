Phoenix Suns Center Vows to Play on Opening Night
The Phoenix Suns have an intentional plan for starting center Mark Williams to play an entire NBA season. Williams is the Suns' starting center of the future based on all accounts considering his age, expectations and comments from general manager Brian Gregory.
Williams, 23, is the Suns' starting center of the future. So far, he has only appeared in 106 of a possible 246 games in his career.
He was infamously a part of a rescinded trade that would have sent him to play with LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers in 2024-25.
Now, he will play next to Devin Booker with the Suns.
“The one thing we have to remember about Mark, he’s 23 years old,” general manager Brian Gregory said at media day. “He’s got a bright future here in Phoenix. When it comes to moving him forward, we’re going to be strategic, we’re going to be smart, but he’s in a good place right now.”
Williams told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin he'd be ready for the season opener against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22.
“I’ll be playing opening night,” Williams said. “I’ll be ready for that.”
He has yet to do live 5-on-5 scrimmaging but is close to a return, the Suns say.
Williams' lower body strength has improved dramatically, according to Ott. The goal is for Williams to use that strength and push himself to play a full season.
What is Mark Williams’ Health Status?
Last season, Williams, who averaged a career-best 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 44 games, was on his way to the Los Angeles Lakers via trade. But Williams failed his physical, and he remained with the Charlotte Hornets.
The Suns traded for Williams on draft night, pairing him with the No. 10 pick in the NBA Draft, Khaman Maluach. But Phoenix is taking its time to get Williams healthy before the season.
According to coach Jordan Ott, Williams has participated in everything but live 5-on-5 in camp.
“Weight room, everything with the team, install plays, defensive drills, all that. I’m in a good place,” he said. “They have a plan in place for me to be ready for opening night. Just doing everything in my power to be able to endure a full season so I’m excited for that.”
Will Williams Start for the Suns?
Williams will very likely be the Suns' starting center. He has the best statistics of any of the Suns' centers, and is out to prove he can stay healthy for a full season.