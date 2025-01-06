Suns Coach Explains Bradley Beal Benching
The Phoenix Suns are making a drastic move for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, removing Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic from the starting lineup.
The lineup adjustment comes in the midst of a four-game losing streak and with Phoenix sitting at 15-18 on the season.
"I think we just feel like we needed to make a change," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said pregame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Throughout a 48-minute game, you gotta figure out your best combinations, your best ways to try and have success.
"They are two important players to us, two very good players for us, we just felt like we needed to make a change."
Phoenix will replace Beal and Nurkic with Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee, making this a very notable change given the salary differences. Beal, who has a no-trade clause, is on the third of a five-year, $251 million contract and making over $50 million this season. Nurkic is due over $18 million on the third of a four-year, $70 million contract.
Meanwhile, Dunn is only making $2.5 million this season in the first year of his rookie deal, while Plumlee joined Phoenix on a one-year, veteran minimum contract this summer (worth $3.3 million).
Budenholzer explained how the conversations between himself, general manager and president of basketball operations James Jones, CEO Josh Bartelstein and owner Mat Ishbia led to this decision.
"I think the conversations between James and Josh and myself and Mat, often included, they're happening on the daily, on everything," Budenholzer said.
"Can't deny or hide from the importance of trying to figure out how to help our team, and this move of, again, finding combinations throughout the 48 minutes that can help us have success. So, all those guys, we're kind of in this together, just like the players, we're all in it together. We're all trying to figure out our best way to be our best. It's been good, healthy conversations."
There were no hard feelings by Beal and Nurkic when they heard the news, Budenholzer added.
"They were pros," Budenholzer said. "Talked to them each individually. They want what's best for the team. Lot of respect for them and appreciation for them."
Beal will be coming off the bench for the first time since his fourth year in the NBA in the 2015-16 season. Nurkic had started every game of his career since the 2016-17 season.
"This is a real decision," Budenholzer said. "Life in the NBA and life in general. I don't think you should ever paint yourself into corners, but this is what we plan to do. We'll continue to evaluate, but I wouldn't turn this into a day-to-day type thing."
Dunn (13 starts) and Plumlee (10 starts) have started several games this season, and Dunn in particular has really come on as of late, averaging 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 30.3 minutes in Phoenix's last three games.
"(Dunn's) size, his athleticism, a defensive presence ... to start a game with could be very helpful," Budenholzer said. "Mason's been playing with that group, and I think there's a little bit of a rhythm. Again, we're just trying to find our way to be our best."
The new-look Suns will be in action against Philadelphia, who will be without Joel Embiid (left foot sprain), shortly after 5 p.m. Arizona time.