REPORT: Suns Making Huge Changes to Starting Lineup
PHOENIX -- In the midst of a four-game losing streak and seven losses in their last eight games, the Phoenix Suns are reportedly changing up their starting lineup.
Per NBA insider Chris Haynes on X:
"i received pretty significant news out of Phoenix. Sources relayed to me that Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic will be removed from the starting lineup starting Monday at Philadelphia, and in their place will be starting rookie Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee."
Haynes also added a notable statement about the morale of the Suns, who now sit at 15-18 despite having the largest payroll in NBA history:
"Now there's also tension in that locker room. i'm told certain players are unsure of their roles and frustrated with how they're being used and the coaching staff, they're still trying to figure things out. So this situation, it will be something to monitor moving forward.
"But, as of right now, Bradley Beal (and) Jusuf Nurkic moved to the bench. Mason Plumlee and Ryan Dunn starters."
If this report is true, Beal will be coming off the bench for the first time since his fourth year in the NBA in the 2015-16 season. Beal had a lowly eight points on 3-of-12 in the Suns' 126-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers Saturday. His name has also been swirling in trade rumors with the Jimmy Butler situation in Miami.
Monday's matchup will mark the first game back for Nurkic, who had been suspended the past three games for his role in an altercation in Phoenix's Dec. 27 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Nurkic had started every game of his career since the 2016-17 season, but is having a very down year this season, averaging 8.8 points on 45.2% shooting.
The Suns' level of play has statistically been the worst when Beal and Nurkic are on the floor this season. Phoenix has a -9.3 net rating in Beal's 767 minutes played this season across 23 games, the worst mark of any Suns player. Nurkic is the second worst with the Suns boasting a -5.3 net rating in his 558 minutes played this season.
Dunn (13 starts) and Plumlee (10 starts) have started several games this season, and Dunn in particular has really come on as of late, averaging 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 30.3 minutes in Phoenix's last three games.
The Suns need change based on their recent play, and this move would certainly make a statement that they're open to it.