Report: Suns Considering Offers for Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are greatly underachieving this season, now sitting at 25-24 after two-straight losses to the 21-29 Portland Trail Blazers despite having the highest payroll in NBA history.
The trade deadline is now only two days away, and with Phoenix's struggles, it seems like what would have been viewed as highly unlikely even a few weeks ago could come to fruition based on reports: the Suns trading away Kevin Durant.
Before the most recent loss to Portland Monday night, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix posted on X:
"The Warriors are indeed serious about reuniting with Kevin Durant, sources told SI. And with efforts to acquire Jimmy Butler stalled rival execs believe the Suns are strongly considering Durant deals before the deadline."
Mannix's report comes after ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported Sunday that the Golden Statte Warriors had inquired about Durant, and The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported earlier on Monday that Golden State is trying to create a dream scenario in which it acquires both Durant and LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, Siegel followed up his report by saying "the Suns made it very clear that KD isn’t available, nor is Devin Booker."
Fischer added in his article that, "Phoenix, entering Monday's business, continued to signal that it does not plan to move Durant before the deadline, sources said, but the Suns are believed to be listening at the very least to various teams' pitches for the 35-year-old scoring legend. Durant, meanwhile, is said to be aware of all this."
This recent development of teams calling about Durant comes with the Suns still unable to find a workable trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, despite the two having well-known mutual interest, because of Bradley Beal's massive contract and no-trade clause.
If Phoenix really wants a Butler trade, it only has until Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Arizona time. If not, who knows what direction the Suns and aggressive owner Mat Ishbia could go.
It appears they're at least fielding offers for Durant, who is only 26 points away from becoming the seventh player in NBA history with 30,000 career points.
Phoenix has one more game before the trade deadline -- Wednesday night at the Oklahoma City Thunder where Durant started his legendary career.