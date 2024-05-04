Suns Will Explore Trading Draft Pick - But Should They?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and key decision makers such as franchise governor Mat Ishbia will have massive decision after massive decision ahead of them this offseason.
One of the biggest will be what to do with the 22nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft - which is set to be held weeks from now beginning on June 26.
While this is considered a "weaker" draft class compared to others on the basis of star power, there are a relatively large number of experienced college athletes that could contribute to contending teams both now and well into the future.
A big reason why Phoenix may decide to opt against sticking-and-picking?
It simply could have to do with the mindset the management has as a whole.
“If fans like to look in the future and say, ‘Hey, I really like that 2031 draft pick, because maybe that seventh-grader is gonna be really good and we’re gonna draft them and one day he’s gonna be a player,’ you ain’t going to like the Phoenix Suns. Because we’re gonna say, ‘Draft picks are to get great players'”- Suns governor Mat Ishbia
The draft hasn't been a point of emphasis for Phoenix since the 2019 - even then, James Jones opted to take a more experienced player (Cameron Johnson) compared to taking on a project.
This process can be a double-edged sword, however, as Phoenix has missed out on many quality players over the years with this approach - such as Ayo Dosunmu/Herbert Jones in 2021, Andrew Nembhard/Jaylin Williams in 2022, and Marcus Sasser in 2023.
Some of those moves were necessary (traded the 2022 & 23 picks for Chris Paul/Kevin Durant), but the 2021 pick was moved in an effort to get an "NBA-ready" player in Landry Shamet.
Suns fans know how that endeavor turned out in the end.
Moral of the story? The Suns shouldn't always be rushing to find ways to replace controllable, malleable prospects with players who are perceived to be more experienced and "ready to play winning basketball."
If the Suns were actually committed to evaluating the draft, they could have left 2021 with a player such as Jones or Dosunmu. Note: both are expected to receive lucrative extensions this summer with the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls, respectively.
It's just food for thought. Perhaps Tyler Kolek or DaRon Holmes would be the player that Phoenix needs to cure the short-term depth concerns and long-term sustainability concerns in one shot.