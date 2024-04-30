Future of Suns' Big 3 Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns appear poised to run it back.
Just two days after the untimely playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Shams Charania of The Athletic made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show to quell rumors that the Suns would consider breaking the core of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal up this summer.
This was the ultimate expectation going into a potential uncomfortable summer - as team governor Mat Ishbia invested far too much into the current core to give up on it after just one season.
It appears much more likely that the changes that will be made are built around other parts of the infrastructure of the franchise - whether that is parts of the coaching staff, bringing in a third head coach in as many seasons, or rebuilding the supporting cast around the trio of stars.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro previously hinted at changes coming on both X (formerly Twitter) and the Burns and Gambo show.
Gambadoro said yesterday the expectation is that F/C Drew Eubanks and G Eric Gordon will not return, while not ruling out a change of leadership at the head coaching chair.
Gambadoro emphatically shut down any trade rumor surrounding Booker this offseason, going to the point of saying there is a "0% chance" that trade discussions are even considered.
Now, it appears as if plans are being made on how to better build around the big three going into a make-or-break 2024-25 season - we could have a good feel on how the offseason is heading as soon as this week.