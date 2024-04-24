Suns' Grayson Allen Exits Game 2 Due to Injury
PHOENIX -- It looks like the Phoenix Suns have again lost Grayson Allen.
Early in the third quarter of Phoenix's Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Allen landed awkardly on the same right ankle that was sprained in Game 1 just a few days ago.
Allen was in obvious pain from the moment he hit the floor and was escorted (with help) to the locker room.
Moments later, TNT cameras showed Allen limping with a trainer assisting him walking in the arena tunnels.
Allen played 25 minutes in Phoenix's Game 1 loss before being described as day-to-day with an ankle sprain.
Monday at shootaround, the Suns said Allen hadn't done much on-court work but was getting "around the clock" treatment while his status was up in the air for Tuesday.
Phoenix officially ruled Allen as questionable on the injury report before he was given the green light ahead of the game. Vogel put Allen in the starting lineup and said he would not be on a minutes restriction moving forward.
Allen played 17 minutes and went 1-2 shooting for three points to pair with three rebounds and one steal before exiting with the injury.
Royce O'Neale was put in Allen's typical spot after his departure. The Suns may also look to go small with Eric Gordon at the three-spot against Minnesota's tall lineup.
This article will be updated if/when more information becomes available. The Suns are currently down 1-0 in the series and look to knot things up before Games 3 and 4 back in Phoenix.
*UPDATE: ALLEN HAS BEEN RULED OUT*