Grayson Allen's Final Status Revealed for Suns vs Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns will have Grayson Allen available for Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to head coach Frank Vogel during his pre-game media availability.
Vogel spoke with reporters yesterday and revealed Allen didn't do much work but was getting around-the-clock treatment on his ankle.
The Suns saw Allen depart early in Game 1 action with what was later ruled a sprain after x-rays came back negative. In 25 minutes, Allen scored four points but shot 0-3 from the floor, as all points came at the free throw line. He also poured in five rebounds and two assists.
In his relief, the Suns saw two massively different performances from Royce O'Neale and Eric Gordon.
O'Neale scored 14 of Phoenix's 18 points off the bench, which included sinking 4-8 attempts from downtown. Gordon - on the other hand - shot 0-5 in the loss.
Allen's 74 starts in Phoenix is third-most on the roster, as his terrific three-point shooting has netted him a starting spot next to stars such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Allen's 46.1% conversion rate from three-point land was No. 1 in the NBA during the 2023-24 regular season.
Three-point shooting has been a major topic of discussion for this series, as the Suns shot a mere 28 attempts from beyond the arc in Game 1. With Minnesota having the size advantage down low, many believe the Suns need to increase their three-point attempts moving forward to neutralize the Timberwolves' presence on the boards and in the paint.
Suns vs Wolves will tip just past 4:30 PM Arizona time. Phoenix hopes to avoid falling to 0-2 in the series before the two teams had back to the Valley for Games 3/4.