Timberwolves Send Statement in Game 1 Win vs Suns
In front of a rocking Target Center, it was the Anthony Edwards show.
The Minnesota Timberwolves went up 1-0 in their series against the Phoenix Suns following a 120-95 victory on Saturday. Edwards finished with 33 points while Kevin Durant also notched his own 30-burger with 31 points.
Game 2 will be on Tuesday, April 23.
Physicality was a theme established early, and even in Game 1 of the series, things between the two sides got chippy from the start.
The Suns carried a 28-27 lead into the second quarter thanks to a buzzer-beating three from Royce O'Neale. Durant paced all players with 11 points during the opening 12 minutes of action while the Wolves' 13 rebounds nearly doubled Phoenix's seven to open play.
"We were moving the basketball well. ... Gotta do a better job on [Anthony] Edwards in transition - definitely the head of the snake in transition, iso, etc," said Suns coach Frank Vogel between quarters.
The Wolves slowly but surely took control of the game after Durant and the rest of the Suns went cold to begin the second quarter, establishing a ten-point advantage thanks to strong play from their second unit.
The Wolves took a 61-51 lead into the locker room thanks to 21 bench points compared to Phoenix's six. Minnesota led 16-2 on second-chance points while the Suns didn't score on the fastbreak at all in the first half.
The Wolves lost Kyle Anderson (hip) to injury while the Suns also saw Grayson Allen (ankle) depart action.
It's fair to say the Timberwolves dictated pace and play for the first 24 minutes of action - and that didn't change for the next 24.
Edwards - who was forced out of action to end the second thanks to three fouls - exploded for 18 points in the third quarter, pushing Minnesota's lead to 20 points heading into the final quarter of play, 92-72.
The Wolves closed the third on a 19-4 run while the Suns looked helpless in every facet.
That helplessness from Phoenix extended to the fourth, where Minnesota kept the Suns out of reach until the final buzzer. The Suns waved the white flag with just over three minutes left, emptying the bench and conceding victory.
The Suns hit just nine of 28 three-point attempts on the day.
The Wolves' bench played a large part in the win over Phoenix, which was led by Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 18 points and four steals.
Other major contributors for Minnesota include Rudy Gobert (14 points, 16 rebounds) and Karl-Anthony Towns (19 points, seven rebounds, four assists).
Devin Booker notched 18 points while Bradley Beal poured in 15. Royce O'Neale scored 14 of the Suns' 18 bench points. Phoenix was out-rebounded 52-28 on the day.
It was a statement game from the Timberwolves, who set the tone early and never looked back after trailing in the first. The Suns never seemed to have an answer for anything Minnesota did, and Vogel certainly has his work cut out for him in the next couple days.