Suns Outlast Depleted Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns improved to 30-34 Sunday afternoon with a 125-116 road win over the Dallas Mavericks (32-33).
This was a very important game for the Suns as they look to get into the top-10 of the West for a guaranteed play-in spot. The Mavs are currently the 10 seed, and the win moved the Suns to 1.5 games back of them and clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker with 18 games remaining.
The Mavericks remained shorthanded with only nine available players, as Kyrie Irving (ACL tear), Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (ankle fracture), P.J. Washington Jr. (ankle sprain), Jaden Hardy (ankle sprain) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist sprain) were all notably out.
Phoenix, meanwhile, had all of its rotation players available.
The Suns shot an incredible 49-for-84 (58.3%) from the floor as a team and had a season-high 68 points in the paint. Six Suns were in double figures, led by Devin Booker (18 of 24 points in second half on 10-21 FG, 6 assists), Kevin Durant (21 points on 8-15 FG, 9 rebounds, 8 assists) and Bradley Beal (19 points on 7-10 FG, 6 assists). Grayson Allen (17 points and 4 assists) and Mason Plumlee (13 points and 5 rebounds) were big off the bench, as the Suns won the bench points 41-21.
Naji Marshall posted a career-high 34 points to go along with 10 assists and 9 rebounds for Dallas, and Klay Thompson had 21 of his 26 points in the second half. Dallas recorded 20 points off 13 Phoenix turnovers and won the fastbreak points 23-7.
Quick Recap
The Suns started the game with three straight turnovers. Dallas did not look deterred even with so many players out and led the majority of the first quarter. However, the Suns closed the quarter on an 8-0 run took a 32-24 lead into the second after shooting 15-for-22 (68.2%) from the field as a team in the first.
Phoenix led by as many as 15 in the second quarter, but Dallas did not allow the Suns to completely pull away. The Mavericks cut the Suns lead to 60-54 at halftime. The Suns had six players with eight or more points in the first half led by Durant with 11, as Phoenix finished the half 25-for-42 (59.5%) from the floor. Marshall had a team-high 15 for the Mavs, who forced nine Phoenix turnovers in the first half compared to just three of their own.
Booker went on a personal 7-0 run to begin the third quarter. Phoenix built its lead up to 97-86 going into the fourth behind 19 points apiece from Durant and Beal. Marshall was up to 29 points and eight assists for Dallas.
The Mavericks came out firing from downtown in the fourth, cashing in four of their first five attempts from 3. However, Phoenix remained hot from the field and an 8-0 run midway through the period extended its lead to 118-102 with 4:35 remaining. This gap was too much for Dallas to overcome, as the Suns ended on top with a 125-116 victory.
What's Next
The Suns continue their road trip tomorrow night in Memphis against the Grizzlies.