Suns Reveal Positive Devin Booker Update on Injury Report vs Bucks

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have revealed Devin Booker's status for tomorrow night's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Booker is not on the injury report despite appearing to injure his ankle after stepping on the foot of De'Aaron Fox trying to attempt a half-court game-winner in Phoenix's 101-100 loss to the San Antonio Spurs last night.

"It's alright," Booker said of his ankle to reporters postgame.

The Suns (39-31), who have now lost four games in a row, have been dealing with several key injuries lately, and really all season, and will continue to have a long injury report even with the good news on Booker.

Suns' Full Injury Report

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Injured Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (left) and guard Devin Booker on the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here's the full injury report for the Suns ahead of tomorrow:

Grayson Allen - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Inflammation

Royce O'Neale - DOUBTFUL (Left Knee Soreness)

Amir Coffey - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Haywood Highsmith - OUT (Right Knee Injury Management)

Dillon Brooks - OUT (Left Hand Fracture)

Mark Williams - OUT (Left Foot Third Metatarsal Stress Reaction)

This will be the 15th-straight game Brooks is out and the 10th for Williams, although both are scheduled to be re-evaluated any day now.

Allen has been out the last two games, while O'Neale and Highsmith were late scratches ahead of the Spurs game.

Coffey injured himself in the first half against the Spurs and did not return.

This will be the front end of a back-to-back for Phoenix, who will also host the Orlando Magic Sunday night.

Bucks' Full Injury Report

Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11), left, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) watch the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Bucks will be continue without Giannis Antetokoumpo against the Suns after he hyperextended his knee in Sunday's loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Here is the full report on the Bucks side:

Gary Harris - QUESTIONABLE (Left Groin Contusion)

Kevin Porter Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (Right Knee Ssynovitis)

Giannis Antetokoumpo - OUT (Left Knee Hyperextension, Bone Bruise)

Milwaukee has gone 11-22 without Antetokoumpo this season and has lost six of its past seven games overall, including a 129-114 loss to Phoenix on March 10 in a game the Suns connected on a season-high 24 3-pointers as a team.

Suns Doing Their Best to Battle Through Injuries

Phoenix has been unsuccessful in overcoming injuries its last four games, but all four of them were very winnable even against tough opponents.

The Suns have blown fourth quarter leads in three of the four matchups, which included a 10-point lead with eight minutes left against San Antonio last night, a loss that closed out a six-game road trip.

"How could we not be proud of that group," Suns coach Jordan Ott said post-game (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Six-game road trip. Tough games every single night. Bodies down. Young guys getting playing time there at the end of the game. We're going to be better for it. Super proud. How competitive. It's led by (Devin Booker). Every single night he goes out there, spills it. We follow him. We had a bunch of guys step up."

Now, the Suns will continue to fight injuries, but got a huge break with Booker, as they are 7-9 when he's been out this season.

Tomorrow's game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7:00 p.m. MST.