Grading Suns' Roster this Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' season has been in the rearview for two days now.
It now feels as if it is an appropriate time to revisit how players on the Suns performed this season on an A-F grading scale.
This will look at players performing relative to expectations (players who finished the season with the Suns will be graded).
Devin Booker: B+
One could certainly argue for a better grade for Booker - he became an All-Star for the fourth time this season and is set to be an All-NBA representative yet again.
However many, including Arizona Sports' columnist Dan Bickley, believe that this was the first season in which Booker hadn't tangibly improved over the course of a season.
Booker certainly did take a leap as a playmaker, but the teeter-totter role switching, untimely injuries, and sluggish fourth-quarter showings by the Suns this seasons are some reasons as to why the offense wasn't able to take off to the level that was expected going into the season.
Kevin Durant: A-
Durant grades out slightly better than Booker due to one factor - defense.
The second-year Suns forward played in 75 games for Phoenix in his first full season while also taking on the duty of primary POA (point of attack) defender at many different junctures throughout the season.
Durant also remained an elite scorer on top of staying healthy and having a quality campaign on defense.
Bradley Beal: B-
This could very well be a harsh assessment of Beal's first year in Phoenix - as he missed 29 games mostly due to freak injuries.
He also was instrumental in pushing the Suns into the six seed - which ultimately gave them the desired draw that ended up not working out.
Ultimately, this grade has more to do with performance relative to contract than anything else- Beal is still a quality player and consummate professional.
Jusuf Nurkic: B
Shortcomings and all, Nurkic has brought more good than bad to the table for the Suns in 2023-24.
The weaknesses of Nurkic's game were always apparent - play finishing, athleticism, and shooting. Those generally were offset by his strong passing, better than expected rim protection, and elite rebounding.
Nurkic played extremely well relative to salary and expectations no matter what some Suns fans would like to say.
Grayson Allen: A
This may be the easiest grade to be given out for any player - regardless of the disappointing end to Allen's season.
Allen was the NBA's leader in three-point percentage, played admirable defense, and ultimately became a fan-favorite in just a few short months in the city.
Allen exceeded every expectation - and will hopefully be back for four more ahead of us.
Eric Gordon: C+
Gordon was difficult to grade - he was more or less what Phoenix brought him in for.
The longtime "superstar role player" had many moments of incredible highs early on, but cooled off significantly as the season was winding down.
Gordon did perform fairly well in the post-season and could be welcomed back under a potential new staff.
Royce O'Neale: B-
O'Neale overall profiled as a quality add for Phoenix despite an uneven playoff performance.
He's a switchable defender, quality stationary shooter, and rarely turns the ball over.
It would be a wise investment to bring Royce back this summer.
Drew Eubanks: D-
Eubanks just simply didn't work out.
To give credit where credit is due - Eubanks had moments of brilliance and exceeded expectations in the playoffs.
The truth is, however, that tampering associated with the signing of Eubanks and the inconsistent play made this a signing that was the worst one of the last free agency period.
Bol Bol: B
Bol had many more moments of highlight-reel play compared to head-scratchers, particularly as the season progressed - and it should be a point of emphasis to bring the talented big man back for a second season.
Josh Okogie: C
Okogie was fine in small doses.
His jump shooting production took a dip this season, but he still remained a phenomenal POA defender and hustle player that could play serious minutes in the regular season.
Nassir Little, David Roddy, Saben Lee, Ish Wainwright, Udoka Azubuike, Thaddeus Young: Incomplete
These players had some moments of significance throughout the season, but didn't get nearly enough run for anyone to form a solid opinion one way or another.