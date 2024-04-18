Who is Suns' X-Factor in Playoffs?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are roughly 48 hours away from tipping off the opening round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves - a squad Phoenix has fared quite well against this season after the Suns emerged victorious in all three matchups.
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are clearly the heavy-hitters in the grand scheme of things as expected, but the third star in the equation has constantly been an afterthought at various points throughout the season.
Suns head coach Frank Vogel has frequently alluded to the fact that Bradley Beal has sacrificed more than any other member of the team this season - and his sacrifices have potentially been for the betterment of this team long-term.
Below is an outline as to why Beal is the ultimate decider on how far the Suns go in this playoff run:
Adaptability/Positive Matchup
Beal has been frequently lauded as a jack-of-all-trades player for Phoenix this season. While some may critique that mantra for a maximum contract player, this is exactly the situation Beal was brought in for.
The former Wizards guard has shown supreme adaptability in a new situation, with his offensive role ranging from stationary shooter, to primary initiator, and everything in between. The most encouraging thing is he has largely excelled regardless of shot volume, usage rate, and any other stat that could be used to detract his impact.
Minnesota is also an optimal matchup for Beal.
He has frequently exploited Wolves PG Mike Conley in one-on-one matchups throughout the last two battles this season - the sheer threat of Beal as an off-the-dribble threat and as a spot-up threat puts extreme stress on Minnesota, especially when Booker/Durant are sharing the court as well.
Wolves coach Chris Finch could be pressed to insert Nickeil Alexander-Walker in place of Conley in certain scenarios - but that could potentially come at the cost of offensive output as well.
Willing Defense
Beal will never be confused for well-established elite perimeter defenders akin to Marcus Smart or Jalen Suggs.
And that is completely fine.
Part of Beal's sacrifice has been his willingness to attack the POA on defense, not minding the physicality of a possession-to-possession grind in his 53 games played in the regular season.
He doesn't have to be a stellar individual defender on a squad predicated on a synched-in team effort - he just needs to communicate well, create dangerous passes/poor shots with timely pressure, and keep the ball-handler in front of him.
Moral of the story: don't discount Beal as being part of the Suns' attack that threw Anthony Edwards out of rhythm in the three matchups between the teams this year.
Peaking at the Right Time + Moving Forward
One of the direct correlations of the consensus feeling better about Phoenix now compared to a month ago is Beal playing at his best at the perfect time.
Beal's raw statistical output over the last 10 games of the season had been stellar - putting up raw stats of 19.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, and 2.3 steals+blocks on blazing shooting splits of 55.6/64.6/93.3%.
One thing that is certain about the modern NBA is that you need the three-ball to win a title - and Beal has turned it up as a deep-ball shooter as of three weeks ago.
Beal also has graded out extraordinarily well as a playmaker since taking over full-time point guard duties, typically grading out in the 80th percentile or better in an array of playmaking metrics, according to BBall Index.
How does all of this translate to future playoff series? The answer is simple.
While it could very well be too early to look ahead, it's very natural to at the end of the day - and it feels as if Beal was acquired to be the difference in a potential rematch against the Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets were largely able to gain an upper-hand in last season's semifinal series due to a lack of reliable tertiary creator behind Durant and Booker - the Nuggets could simply blitz the pair of Suns' superstars.
Now, with Beal in the fray, the Nuggets can throw blitzes and various coverages at the star duo - but they have to be all the more selective on the timing and frequency of it.
Because Beal isn't Landry Shamet. He will make the Nuggets pay as both a shooter and slasher in a way no one else could last year in a prospective matchup.
How far Beal will help take this team is to be seen, but it is a certainty that the move for the former all-NBA guard wasn't made in vain regardless of the ultimate fate of the franchise this season.