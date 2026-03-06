Suns Forward Dillon Brooks Arrested for DUI

Suns forward Dillon Brooks was arrested in downtown Scottsdale early Friday morning for driving under the influence, according to a report from TMZ.

Brooks was arrested by local authorities around 2 a.m. local time and was released from custody at 3:20 a.m.

There were no other details given.

Brooks has no other documented criminal record.

Brooks has been sidelined since Feb. 21 with a broken hand. However, in 50 games this season, Brooks is averaging 20.9 points and 3.7 rebounds on 44.0% shooting. It has been the best offensive season of his nine-year professional career.

Known as an agitator on the court, Brooks has long been a defensive stalwart, but his improved offensive game has been key for the Suns, who are 35-27 on the season and sit in seventh in the West. Phoenix came into the season with tempered expectations after breaking up their star core of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

Only Booker remains, but the improved offensive play of Brooks has been a welcomed surprise to the Suns this season.

