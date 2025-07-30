Three Ideal Fits for Jonathan Kuminga if He Leaves Warriors This Offseason
Jonathan Kuminga is facing an uncertain future with the Golden State Warriors. A restricted free agent, it's been reported that the Warriors and Kuminga remain far apart in contract talks, which could potentially open up the door for other teams to make a run at him.
Kuminga is coming off his fourth NBA season, but has expressed frustration with his role in Golden State. Reports suggest that the 22-year-old feels the team stalled his development by not giving him more opportunity on the court.
Kuminga said in his recent Instagram story that he wants to "bet on myself," suggesting he feels he's worth more than the offer currently on the table. One reported offer from the Warriors, per NBA insider Shams Charania, was a two-year, $45 million deal which Kuminga rejected. If no deal is reached, Kuminga would be in line to remain with Golden State and make just $7.9 million via the qualifying offer before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2026.
With no end to their negotiations in sight, it's possible Kuminga moves on from the Warriors this offseason, whether it be via a sign-and-trade or a team meeting his demands in restricted free agency.
Not yet 23 and having averaged 15.8 points across 25.6 minutes per game over the last two years, Kuminga could be a valuable addition for a team looking for an influx of young talent, and there should certainly be some suitors for him as the offseason drags on.
Here are some possible landing spots for Kuminga if he doesn't re-up with Golden State.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns have been one of the teams most frequently linked to Kuminga this offseason, with recent reports indicating the team is mulling making a qualifying offer in the range of four years and $90 million. It's twice the term at the same value as the Warriors' reported offer, but includes $70 million more in guaranteed money than Golden State put forth, per Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of ESPN.
After parting ways with Kevin Durant this offseason, the Suns are going to look completely different in 2025 as they re-tool around Devin Booker. Having brought in the likes of Jalen Green and Mark Williams already, another established young player such as Kuminga could present a strong fit along the wing.
Sacramento Kings
Another team that's been reported to be considering making an offer to Kuminga as a restricted free agent is the Kings, who, according to Charania and Slater, are also lining up a deal in the range of four years and $90 million. It's believed that Kuminga would prefer to sign a long-term deal, and Sacramento appears willing to put forth such an offer.
With the current make-up of the Kings roster, the team is likely looking to compete in a crowded Western Conference in 2025, and the addition of Kuminga could help them fight for a playoff spot after they bowed out in the play-in tournament after finishing as the No. 9 seed in the West in 2024-25.
Miami Heat
The Heat made a decent splash in the trade market when they brought Norman Powell to town as part of a multi-team trade with the Clippers, but considering some of the top names they were linked to during the offseason––most notably Kevin Durant––they may want to continue to fortify the roster still.
Miami was linked to Kuminga earlier in the offseason and could still be interested in him now as his situation with the Warriors remains unresolved. A sign-and-trade seems about the only way this deal could come to fruition, likely requiring some facilitation from a third or fourth team, but Kuminga would find himself in a decent situation with the Heat if he is able work out a long-term deal.