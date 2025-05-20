SI

Thunder Star Jalen Williams Fined $25,000 for Game 7 Postgame Press Conference Attire

Williams's shirt choice drew a fine from the NBA on Monday.

Mike McDaniel

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams earned a fine for his shirt choice at the Game 7 postgame press conference after the win over the Denver Nuggets.
Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams was levied a $25,000 fine from the NBA on Monday for wearing a shirt that said, "F--- art, let's dance," to his postgame press conference following the Thunder's Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The NBA's official fine was for "wearing clothing with profane language" to the postgame media session.

Williams scored 24 points and added seven assists and five rebounds in Oklahoma City's blowout victory, which earned the Thunder a spot in the Western Conference finals, where they'll take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Game 1 of the Western Conference finals is set to begin on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

