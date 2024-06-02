2024 NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Selects Younger Brother of Star Forward Once Again
The NBA has no breaks. The NBA Finals are a few days away from tipping off, but this doesn't mean nothing is going on in the basketball world. As soon as a champion is determined, gears quickly switch to the NBA Draft, which is closely followed by free agency.
With this, there's plenty of overlap. The Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks -- the team that eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder -- are squaring off for the Larry O'Brien trophy. The other 28 teams are focused on an offseason strategy and are taking care of NBA Draft workouts and scouting.
The Thunder, of all teams, are in a unique position. They've got a team full of youth, which also happens to be ready to win now. They posted a 57-25 record while hoisting the top seed in the Western Conference. On top of this, Thunder general manager Sam Presti has plenty of cap space to work with on top of the No. 12 pick in the NBA Draft.
CBS Sports recently updated their 2024 NBA Mock Draft, and the Thunder selected a familiar face in this scenario. CBS Sports' David Cobb mocked Colorado's Cody Williams to Oklahoma City.
"Williams' offensive efficiency was excellent for a freshman as he converted 58.8% of his 2-pointers and 41.5% of his 3-pointers," Cobb wrote. His defense didn't pop, but he's got the physical tools and talent needed to develop into a proficient two-way wing. This would be a particularly meaningful destination for Williams as his older brother, Jalen Williams, is a blossoming star for OKC."
With the Thunder thriving with versatility, Williams seems to be the right pick. As Cobb alluded to, Williams is the younger brother of Thunder star Jalen, but he also fits the mold of the team. He'd also be able to develop within a system that allows him to experiment with his game.
The pick would be cool for Jalen and the franchise. It would allow Williams to play within a system he could fit into and help make an instant impact while also developing. He's got a build at 6-foot-8 and a long wingspan that could help him on the defensive side of the ball.
it's no shock mock drafts continually see Williams landing in Oklahoma City.
