3 Best Trade Back Targets For OKC Thunder in 2024 NBA Draft
NBA Draft day is here and there are decisions to be made. The Oklahoma City Thunder are a unique team in particular to follow. They've already made a win-now move, securing Alex Caruso's production via trade. What other tricks does Thunder general manager Sam Presti have up his sleeve?
Building off a 57-25 season -- which saw the Thunder secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference -- the championship window is officially open in Oklahoma City. This could result in the Thunder trading down in the draft and earning some future draft compensation for doing so while also taking a first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Who are some options for the Thunder to secure should they trade further back in the first round of the draft?
Should the Thunder choose to target a big man in the draft, trading back seems to be the most viable option. Alex Sarr and Donovan Clingan could both be off the board within the first few selections. Beyond that, there are plenty of guards and wings slated to come off the board before more centers are selected.
Trading just outside of the lottery, the Thunder could select Indiana center Kel'el Ware. After an underwhelming season at Oregon, the 7-footer joined the Hoosiers where he saw his draft stock rise. He averaged 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds across 30 games played, all of which were starts. He shot 43 percent on 3-pointers. Even if the 3-point shooting was on low volume it would be worth taking a swing on with Chip Engelland on the Thunder's staff as a highly-regarded shooting coach.
Another potential trade-back target is DaRon Holmes out of Dayton, who started each of his 102 games played at the collegiate level. Having averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game during his rookie season, the 6-foot-10 center could provide versatility as a big man while being a solid rebounder. He shot 39 percent on 3-pointers while attempting 2.5 shots beyond the arc per game.
A final option to trade back for -- not a center this time -- is Colorado's Tristan da Silva, a 6-foot-8 scoring wing. Trading back for a player like da Silva would give the Thunder an experienced college basketball player, having appeared in 124 games, while providing a scoring spark off the bench.
Each of these options would be great value for the Thunder while trading back in the first-round to maximize value and assets.
