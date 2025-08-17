Back to School: 3 NCAA Prospects to Watch for the OKC Thunder in 2025-26
There's no doubt about it, the NBA Draft has been very kind to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Sam Presti and company added franchise cornerstones Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren with two picks in the same class, and acquired key role players like Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort, among others, through the draft.
The team's last two first round picks, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber haven't had the opportunity to contribute yet, but could also be solid pieces for a team fresh off an NBA title.
In 2026, the Thunder will not only have a chance to defend its title with much of the same roster, but over the summer, Sam Presti and company will have the chance to add even more talent to the group.
Oklahoma City is set to own multiple first-round picks in the 2026 class, and could bolster the team's roster even further.
Here are a few prospects to watch heading into college basketball season as students across the country return to school.
Nikolas Khamenia, Duke
Khamenia was a five-star prospect hailing from Harvard-Westlake in the Los Angeles area.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, the Blue Devils' freshman was rated the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 small forward in the 2025 cycle by 247Sports, earning McDonald's All-American honors.
Khamenia is a good passer with impressive feel for the game at such a young age. The 18-year-old's skill set paired with his positional size could make him a good fit in Oklahoma City.
At Duke, Khamenia will have to compete with a number of additional NBA prospects for touches, but if the freshman can carve out a role for himself, he has a chance to be selected in the lottery.
Karter Knox, Arkansas
Another former five-star prospect, Knox returns to the Razorbacks after testing the NBA Draft waters in 2025.
As a freshman, the Tampa, Florida, product averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc.
At the NBA Combine, Knox measured 6-foot-5 without shoes, boasting a 6-foot-10 and a quarter of an inch wingspan while weighing 214 pounds.
With good size, length and athleticism, Knox could be a strong fit for OKC as a powerful wing player, a role that the Thunder are still looking to fill. The 20-year-old still needs to improve as a shooter and defender, but could take a leap forward as a sophomore in 2025-26.
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
After starting his career at Arizona Western College, Lendeborg has spent the past two years at UAB.
Following the 2024-25 campaign, the former Blazers' standout also tested the NBA Draft, but elected to transfer to Michigan rather than remain in the 2025 class.
During his final season in Birmingham, Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 52.2% from the field and 35.7% from deep.
At the combine, the 22-year-old measured 6-foot-8 and half an inch without shoes, recording a massive 7-foot-4 wingspan and weighing 234 pounds.
With great length and impressive versatility, Lendeborg could be a coveted prospect if he can turn in similar production this season with the Wolverines.
