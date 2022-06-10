Christian Braun Fits Thunder Mold of Developmental Draft Pick

Christian Braun is fresh off of a national title and solid career at Kansas, but now his sites are set on making it into the NBA.

With the 34th pick in the upcoming draft, the Thunder have a fourth chance to add solid length to their rotation.

Based on mock draft projections, lengthy Kansas guard Christian Braun is projected to go off the board near the 34th pick range of the draft. Braun is a 6-foot-6 guard who could also stretch to play the three if needed, especially with how the Thunder typically play a smaller lineup with fewer true small forwards. Braun also is built into his 6-foot-6 frame weighing 218 pounds.

With his frame, Braun is able to explode to the rim, where he is a high-level finisher. Braun shot 49.5% last season for the Jayhawks. He was a key cog in the Jayhawks' national title run, averaging 14.1 points per game and 6.5 rebounds.

Braun isn’t the most elite prospect in the draft, but he has experience and skills that are important to a role player. Braun may not be a future NBA All-Star, but he could have a long career as a big-time role player off of the bench for NBA teams.

Braun’s speed getting downhill and ability to play against bigger players than himself are huge upsides for a player projected around his draft status.

Braun, from the small town of Burlington, Kansas, was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school. He chose to stay close to home at one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the country, and he carved out his role early and often.

He played three seasons at Kansas playing a fair amount of minutes each season, all cultivating his junior year where he saw his biggest role.

Braun, while he does much of his damage cutting to the rim and killing defenses inside the paint, can also bounce outside and shoot with range. Last season Braun shot 38.6% from 3-point range and shot 37.8% in his career.

Braun’s abilities on both sides of the ball would help fill out the Thunder bench, and with the recent success of the OKC organization’s development of talent, Braun’s tangibles could help him raise his ceiling to new heights in OKC, either with the Thunder or the Blue.

The Thunder have the resources to develop athletes like Braun, and the current depth at guard to ease him into NBA life.

