Could LeJuan Watts Be a Sleeper for OKC Thunder in 2026 NBA Draft?
There's no doubt about it, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a talented roster.
After winning 68 games and winning an NBA title in 2024-25, OKC may have a claim to the best roster in the league, but that doesn't mean that the group's lineup is perfect.
Mark Daigneault's team struggle to hit perimeter shots throughout the playoffs, and could still use another solid wing player off the bench. Of course, All-NBA honoree Jalen Williams is the team's star on the wing, but with a bevy of guards and big men on the roster, OKC could use more depth at the position.
One player who could fill that role for Oklahoma City is Texas Tech wing LeJuan Watts. Watts isn't currently projected to be a first-round pick, but as OKC showed with Dillon Jones in the 2024 NBA Draft, Sam Presti doesn't concern himself with draft media's consensus rankings.
If Watts has a strong season in the Big 12, he could catapult himself into the back of the first round, especially if Presti views the Red Raiders' wing player as a solid fit in the Modern Frontier.
Last year, Watts played at Washington State after starting his college career at Eastern Washington. With the Cougars, Watts averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 54.9% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range on low volume.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, Watts has good size on the wing to go along with solid numbers at Washington State.
Additionally, the junior has multiple traits that could garner attention from Presti and company. Watts is aggressive driving to the basket and a strong finisher at the rim, shooting 64% around the basket.
Watts is also a good cutter, which is a trait that has helped Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins, among others, earn valuable roles in OKC's offense.
Additionally, the Texas Tech wing plays bigger than his size indicates, often posting up against smaller defenders and guarding bigger players on the other end of the floor. This is similar to Williams, who defended centers and power forwards when the Thunder dealt with injuries to Jaylin Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Watts shares multiple traits with a few of the players already on Oklahoma City's roster, which could make him a target in the late first round for Presti and company.
Finally, Watts' potential as a 3-point shooter could make him even more valuable for the Thunder.
