Draft Contenders: Top Options for OKC Thunder at No. 12

While most of the attention is on pick No. 2, Oklahoma City could get a serious steal with its second lottery pick.

In addition to the No. 2 overall pick, the Thunder also landed a massive win when the Clippers' pick conveyed to No. 12. For most of the season, it looked as if LA’s pick would be in the later teens, but after a late loss to New Orleans, OKC caught a break.

There’s plenty of talent for Oklahoma City at No. 12. In the 2022 NBA Draft, there’s value in every first-round pick and many general managers and scouts have differing opinions. Sam Presti will likely have guys high on his big board still around at his second lottery selection.

Assuming Oklahoma City drafts one of the top three big men with the second pick, there are many different ways this pick could go. If the consensus is right, and the Thunder take Chet Holmgren, taking a strong big man next to him could be an interesting move. With a lack of floor spacing, taking a proven shooter could help the young guards on the roster.

With an endless amount of scenarios, Oklahoma City is in a good spot at No. 12. Here are the three best options for the Thunder’s pick:

Trading Up

Ultimately, the best scenario for the Thunder would be to secure a second top ten pick in the draft. With an overwhelming amount of draft capital over the next few seasons, Oklahoma City could throw in some sweeteners.

Portland and Sacramento are two teams that have been in rumors of trading down and could be potential trade partners. Top ten picks are worth more than the average person thinks, though, Oklahoma City would likely have to give up a lot. That could mean letting go of someone like Lu Dort, who has plenty of potential himself.

If the Thunder could sneak into the 7-to-10 range, they could be in play for prospects like Shaedon Sharpe and Benedict Mathurin.

Ousmane Dieng

Dieng would be categorized as a Thunder pick. He’s a raw prospect with plenty of upside in his game.

After a slow start in Australia, Dieng finished strong for the New Zealand Breakers. As a 6-foot-10 wing, there’s plenty of potential, and it’s easy to see why he’s a projected lottery pick. He averaged 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting just 27.1% from 3-point range. He got significantly better as the year went on, but his shooting is still a question mark.

Dieng would be a swing for the fences, and Oklahoma City has the time to be patient and let him develop. He has upside as a ball-handler and a defender on the wing. If he can turn into a reliable scorer, it would be scary at his size.

Mark Williams

Williams is one of the most athletic prospects in this class, and his measurements were some of the most impressive at the combine.

Williams played just 23.5 minutes per game but was an impact player at Duke. He averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 72.1% from the floor. He was also impressive on the defensive end, averaging 2.8 blocks per game.

Even if the Thunder draft Holmgren, Williams could slide right next to him. He would be a defensive anchor and a fun lob threat for Josh Giddey out of the pick-and-roll.

Whatever Oklahoma City does at No. 12 will be a win, considering it’s higher than they ever expected the pick to be. There will likely be players that fall that Oklahoma City would scoop up, like AJ Griffin and Jalen Duren. Presti will have plenty of options come draft night.

