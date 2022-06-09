Draft Contenders: Top Options for OKC Thunder at No. 34

If Oklahoma City hangs onto pick No. 34, there will be plenty of intriguing prospects left.

With the 2022 NBA Draft coming up, all eyes are on Oklahoma City’s two lottery selections. The Thunder will likely trade a pick or two for roster space, and one of those could be pick No. 34. But, there will still be plenty of value on the board.

It seems like the Thunder will add Chet Holmgren with No. 2, and another elite prospect at No. 12. With two solid guys, Sam Presti could really take a swing with one, or both, of his picks in the thirties.

The Thunder could add depth across the board at any position, as there are still lots of holes to fill on the roster. Oklahoma City could also look to add international talent with this pick, as we’ve seen time and time again in years past.

Ultimately, there will be many solid names on the board for Oklahoma City if they choose to keep pick No. 34. Here are three of the top potential options:

Josh Minott

Minott is a very raw prospect that would likely need to spend a season in the G League to develop his jump shot. At Memphis, he averaged 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, playing just 14.6 minutes per game.

He’s an elite athlete and has potential to develop into a lockdown wing defender. Minott is 6-foot-8 with plenty of length and could be lethal defensively on the perimeter. He's instant energy on the floor and is the type of player that would be a fan favorite right away.

He’s a guy the Thunder could bank on for the future, not to win now. Minott could thrive with the Blue for a year.

Walker Kessler

Kessler could be a huge presence in the middle for the Thunder. At Auburn, he had a Rudy Gobert-like presence on the defensive end. He won’t be nearly as impactful right away at the professional level, and maybe not ever, but he can block shots and scare players away from the paint.

At 7-foot-1, Kessler can bully pretty much anyone in front of him. He averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Tigers, but the most impressive part was his 4.6 blocks per game. He's an elite interior defender and is an underrated prospect in this draft.

Kessler's 7-foot-5 wingspan helps him not only block shots, but alter offensive decisions in the paint. He could be a consistent anchor on a Thunder team already establishing a unique defensive identity.

Jalen Williams

Williams might not be available at No. 34, as he’s shot up draft boards recently. He had one of the better combine performances in recent memory, skyrocketing his stock.

He's an incredibly efficient scorer from all three levels and effects every aspect of the game. He can be elite in his role wherever he lands. In his third season at Santa Clara, he went from star role player to star player. Williams averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Broncos.

His potential growth on the offensive end is eye opening with his already impressive shooting splits. Last year, he shot 51.3% from the floor, 39.6% from 3-point land, and 80.9% at the charity stripe. He could be a dream fit next to Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with his 3-and-D potential. Knowing his role and starring in it could make Williams' value priceless in the NBA.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.