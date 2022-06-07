Kennedy Chandler Continuing to Overcome Size as Draft Stock Rises Ahead of Draft Night

Kennedy Chandler is one of the smallest prospects in the 2022 draft pool, but it isn't stopping him climbing up draft projections.

Kennedy Chandler has been battling size concerns his whole career.

Those aren’t going away in the pre-draft process for the NBA. Chandler is just 6-foot tall and one of the smallest prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Despite those concerns, Chandlers still finds himself projected to be drafted in the first round come draft night.

The praise is in large part for his offensive and athletic ability.

In his one year at Tennessee, Chandler scored 13.9 points per game and averaged just under five assists per game.

His scoring ability is powered by his lightning-quick speed. Chandler may not be the biggest, but his quickness helps him blaze by defenders and finish at the rim.

Chandler shot 46.4% from the field in his line collegiate season. On top of his quickness and ability to drive to the rim, Chandler can also shoot from beyond the 3-point line. He was a 38.3% shooter from deep with the Vols.

Chandler, while only playing one collegiate season, is tested. Playing in a difficult SEC schedule and playing a lot in those games. Chandler averaged 34 minutes per game, which will come in handy if he’s asked to play a vital role for an NBA franchise.

Chandler is projected to be selected somewhere in the early 20s of the draft, with the talent in the field for the draft a slide isn’t out of the cards.

If Chandler does find himself slipping down the board, one team that could be lurking is Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City could use quickness to add to its guard depth.

Chandler would also likely not have to play in a starting role with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Josh Giddey all holding starting spots. That role would help Chandler ease into an NBA rotation and develop his skills while honing in on a particular skill set.

While it’s a longshot, Chandler remains on the board for the Thunder’s 30th pick. The duo of Tre Mann and Chandler off of the bench for OKC would be difficult for any defense to handle with speed and shooting ability.

