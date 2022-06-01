Skip to main content

NBA Combine: Ochai Agbaji's Valuable Skillset Has Minimal Holes

If Sam Presti is ready to begin rounding out the roster, a player like Agbaji would be a good place to start.

Ochai Agbaji could be the type of player that Josh Giddey needs to fully unlock his game and passing skill set. The sharpshooter from Kansas brings floor spacing and a winning mentality, both things Oklahoma City is in dire need of.

After favorable NBA combine results, Agbaji looks to be a lock to go somewhere in the teens. If Oklahoma City pulls the trigger at No. 12, it could give the teams creating guards room to grow and take care of the perimeter shooting need for the foreseeable future. Agbaji could also turn into a creating scorer himself, as he had to do plenty of iso work while at Kansas. While not known for his isolation dribbling, it’s certainly part of his game that could develop over time.

With the Jayhawks, Agbaji turned into one of the best shooters in the NCAA. He steadily improved every year under Bill Self, finishing up his senior season averaging 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He made a name for himself as one of the most efficient scorers in the country, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range.

The Kansas City, Missouri product was one of the key leaders on the Jayhawks’ 2022 National Championship team. He played a team-high 35 minutes per game and recorded 77 consecutive starts for Kansas. He’s a high IQ player that has been in many valuable situations on the court.

Oklahoma City ranked dead last in the NBA in 3-point shooting last season, only converting on 32.3% of triples. The Thunder made 12.1 threes per game with Lu Dort, leading the charge at 2.5 per night. If the Thunder don’t want to spend premium money in free agency, drafting the next elite shooter would be a smart move.

He also projects to be a solid NBA defender at his size and with his length. While it may never be his calling card, he can definitely turn into a useful 3-and-D wing.

Not only does Agbaji fit the exact description of what OKC needs, he also fits in with the Thunder culture too. He’s a four-year starter that plays an unselfish style of basketball. He could bring leadership and shooting to a team desperately needing both.

