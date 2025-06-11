NBA Draft Analyst Offers Intriguing Paring for OKC Thunder in 2025 Class
The NBA Finals continues on Wednesday night, but looming just a few weeks further in the future is this year's NBA Draft.
Even though the Oklahoma City Thunder have made a run all the way to the championship series, the team still has decent draft capital in this year's class. OKC currently owns picks No. 15, No. 24 and No. 44 in a strong cycle that could help the team add even more depth.
Recently, NBA Draft analyst Tyler Rucker of No Ceilings offered his take on who would be his favorite pairing for Oklahoma City and a few other teams. Rucker said his "wishlist" for the Thunder starts with South Carolina wing Collin Murray-Boyles.
Murray-Boyles is fresh off a strong sophomore season at South Carolina that saw the former four-star recruit average 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. The All-SEC honoree shot 58.6% from the floor, 26.5% from beyond the arc and 70.7% from the free throw line during his final year of college basketball.
At the NBA Combine, Murray-Boyles measured at 6-foot-6 and half an inch without shoes while weighing 239 pounds and recording a 7-foot and a quarter of an inch wingspan. While the Gamecocks star needs to improve his perimeter shot to become a more complete role player at the next level, Murray-Boyles size and length on the wing coupled with his defensive prowess make him an intriguing target for Sam Presti and company.
In addition to the aforementioned skills, Murray-Boyles is a good athlete who could be another transition weapon for Oklahoma City.
Murray-Boyles' perimeter shooting is the 20-year-old's biggest concern entering the draft, but OKC has proven to be a solid development spot for that skill. After hiring Chip Engelland, players like Lu Dort and Jaylin Williams have developed into credible perimeter shooting threats.
Dort shot 29.7% from beyond the arc during his rookie season, but connected on 41.2% of his triples in 2024-25 while taking 5.8 attempts per game. Williams shot 23.9% from 3-point range during his final collegiate season, but knocked down 39.9% of his shots from deep this season on 3.3 attempts per game.
While there is no guarantee that Murray-Boyles would be able to become the same level of shooter as the two aforementioned players, the 2025 draft prospect could improve enough to be a valuable rotation piece for OKC.
