NBA Draft Board: Arkansas’ Moses Moody

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 20 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own one lottery pick at No. 6 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Moses Moody who most recently played at Arkansas.

Profile:

A versatile 6-foot-8 wing, Moody has a seemingly low floor in the NBA. He measured out nearly a 7-foot-1 wingspan at the combine, which is something that will catch the eyes of many front offices as a two-way prospect.

Strengths:

When it comes to the highly sought after 3-and-D player in the NBA, Moody appears to fit that mold in a worst-case scenario. With an extremely long wingspan that will help him defensively and a reliable jumper, he’s a definite lottery pick.

Moody is a solid rebounder for his position, which continues to make the case for his well-rounded game. He isn’t the greatest athlete, but plays within himself and does the things teams need to win games.

Weaknesses:

Again, Moody isn’t anywhere near the most athletic prospect in his class. This sometimes limits him from being an elite shot creator and offensive weapon.

Moody doesn’t project to be a top option offensively as a young player, but could perhaps move into a larger role as his career progresses. Additionally, he’ll need to adapt to the NBA game over time as he struggled with turnovers at the college level.