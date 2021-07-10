NBA Draft Board: Arkansas’ Moses Moody
In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own one lottery pick at No. 6 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Moses Moody who most recently played at Arkansas.
Profile:
A versatile 6-foot-8 wing, Moody has a seemingly low floor in the NBA. He measured out nearly a 7-foot-1 wingspan at the combine, which is something that will catch the eyes of many front offices as a two-way prospect.
Strengths:
When it comes to the highly sought after 3-and-D player in the NBA, Moody appears to fit that mold in a worst-case scenario. With an extremely long wingspan that will help him defensively and a reliable jumper, he’s a definite lottery pick.
Moody is a solid rebounder for his position, which continues to make the case for his well-rounded game. He isn’t the greatest athlete, but plays within himself and does the things teams need to win games.
Weaknesses:
Again, Moody isn’t anywhere near the most athletic prospect in his class. This sometimes limits him from being an elite shot creator and offensive weapon.
Moody doesn’t project to be a top option offensively as a young player, but could perhaps move into a larger role as his career progresses. Additionally, he’ll need to adapt to the NBA game over time as he struggled with turnovers at the college level.