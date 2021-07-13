NBA Draft Board: Australia’s Josh Giddey

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 20 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own one lottery pick at No. 6 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Josh Giddey who most recently played professionally in Australia.

Profile:

Josh Giddey could be the first international prospect taken off the board on draft night, keeping the streak of top-level international talent alive. A rare 6-foot-8 point guard, the 18-year-old is one of the better playmakers in this entire class.

Strengths:

One of the tallest point guards in the draft, Giddey has superior court vision. In terms of running a smooth and effective offense, he plays beyond his years.

An excellent finisher, Giddey is crafty in the paint, playing primary below the rim. He’s got one perhaps highest IQ of anyone in this class.

Weaknesses:

Giddey isn’t a great shooter, but what’s more concerning is his actual shot mechanics. He’s got a slow release which will limit his ability to score off the bounce in the NBA.

When it comes to athleticism, he’s certainly behind relative to most players in the NBA. Without quickness or explosiveness, it’s unclear just how great of a scorer Giddey could become.