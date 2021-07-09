NBA Draft Board: Baylor’s Davion Mitchell

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft, we’re breaking down 20 of the best prospects in the class.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own one lottery pick at No. 6 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Davion Mitchell who most recently played at Baylor.

Profile:

After leading Baylor to a National Championship, Mitchell’s lockdown defense and improved offensive game have allowed him to skyrocket up draft boards. The only downside is his to age and determining which team will be willing to take a 22 year old in the lottery.

Strengths:

Mitchell will be able to impact the defensive end of the floor at the next level from his very first game. While he doesn’t have the best wingspan, he’s an energetic defender who can slow down anyone on the perimeter.

A year ago, his major flaw was scoring, which he drastically improved upon in his final season of college. In fact, he shot nearly 45 percent from deep last season and now appears to have the floor of a 3-and-D player in the NBA.

Weaknesses:

Although it’s not a weakness, Mitchell’s age is the one thing that will keep from being drafted in the top five. At 22 years old, it will likely take a team who’s wanting to win now to take him in the lottery.

An elite defender and improved offensive player, Mitchell’s major downfall is his free throw shooting and shot creation. While he can knock down a set shot, he will need to improve upon his ability to get to his spot and score when his team needs a bucket.