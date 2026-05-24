Final Game 4 Injury Status For OKC Thunder Jalen Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Thunder are attempting to earn back-to-back road wins over the mighty Spurs, which would mark three in a row for the Bricktown Ballers after dropping Game 1 in the Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City is fighting an uphill battle while missing second-year guard Ajay Mitchell in this contest due to a right soleus strain. This is on top of the fact that All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams has only played five quarters in this series after leaving Game 2 following the first frame. Williams, who is now dealing with his fourth hamstring issue this season, has spent the last two games tabbed as questionable. Just before tip-off of Game 3, he was downgraded to out. Sunday afternoon, everyone around the NBA world awaited his official status.

Not only is Williams the team's No. 2 scoring option capable of creating shots for himself and others, but he is elite on the defensive end of the floor as well. Missing him, along with Mitchell, would be a huge blow to the team's offense, as that would put Oklahoma City down two of its top three ball handlers and creators. Though, not an impossible hill to climb.

The Thunder won Game 3 going away despite its poor start on the wrong side of a 15-0 run largely by its historic bench performance. Oklahoma City scored the fifth most bench points in playoff history and the most in franchise history to secure the road win just 48 hours ago. To start the fourth quarter of Game 3, the Thunder didn't have superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mitchell or Williams on the hardwood and still grew its lead. An impressive showing by the Bricktown Ballers that can not be discounted.

Oklahoma City has options of guys who can step up and hit shots. Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Jared McCain have done so all series. Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort are not just capable but some would argue due for a big night. Jaylin Williams splashed in five triples his last time on the hardwood in a tough road environment, spitting in the face of the old saying that role players play better at home.

Though it is safe to say the Thunder would prefer to have Williams upgraded to available for this contest as opposed to missing two of its top five players.

Just hours before tip-off, the final injury status for the Santa Clara product was revealed. Williams was tabbed as out for this contest.