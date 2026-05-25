Social Media Reacts to the Spurs' Blowout Game 4 win over OKC Thunder

The Thunder and Spurs faced off in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night, with OKC looking to grab an insurmountable lead and San Antonio looking to even the series.

The Spurs were able to run away with the game just out of halftime, pouring it on with two-way play fueled by a desperate attempt to even things out.

Here’s how social media reacted to Game 4:

Run Isaiah Hartenstein floaters every possession idc — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) May 25, 2026

OKC got off to a much faster start than Game 3’s 15-0 deficit, largely spurred by Isaiah Hartenstein’s float-game. He started four-for-four on floaters alone, even taking two more to start four-for-six. He had OKC’s first eight points of the game.

21-8 start for San Antonio, OKC offense looking expectedly sluggish without a few key scoring and handling options. — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) May 25, 2026

Despite the hot start from Hartenstein, OKC would quickly cool off. He would be the only Thunder scorer, even as San Antonio blitzed its way to 24 points, essentially the same deficit as Game 3 even deeper into the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would then kick the non-Hartenstein Thunder’s off with a mid-range jumper.

sick decel and finish by Isaiah Joe pic.twitter.com/k0pfd3ZCUG — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) May 25, 2026

Thunder swingman Isaiah Joe had one of the plays of the first half, diving toward the rim and stopping before Carter Bryant crashed into him. He would put up the shot up just before, converting the free throw for a needed 3-point play.

Stephon Castle and the Spurs are playing *very* physically with a lot of contact on SGA.



Not hearing or seeing much chatter about it. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) May 25, 2026

Much like the other three games, the physicality of Game 4 has been off the charts. Notably, the Spurs have been hyper aggressive pressuring the ball when in Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands. Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and plenty more point-of-attack forces have made it tough for OKC to dig into the lead.

I love Victor Wembanyama



a player like the game has never seen before 😭 pic.twitter.com/jtl8L5a7fM — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) May 25, 2026

With just five seconds remaining in the half, 7-foot-5 phenom Victor Wembanyama would hoist a half-court prayer, striking it true to add another three points to the Spurs’ total. It would be his most absurd shot of the series, even tougher than his Game 1 overtime bomb. It would also put the Spurs up 12 at the break.

With Oklahoma City’s injuries, this is one of the few times the Thunder have LESS talent than the opponent.



Spurs fully healthy is a better roster right now. — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) May 25, 2026

With both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell out due to injury, the Spurs’ seemingly do have more talent on the floor, with a fully clean injury. They now have their full complement of players, including the trio of talented handlers in De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle. The start of the third quarter, featuring a quick Luguentz Dort foul and Aaron Wiggins minutes, portrayed just that.

Honestly more than anything just haven’t hit threes, haven’t gotten as many or as good of looks but generated good enough ones to not be 2/16 — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) May 25, 2026

The Spurs blew the game wide open in the third quarter, grabbing a 25-plus-point lead. The Thunder failed to generate good shot quality without a few of its lead handlers, but at least did enough to see some open looks. Even accounting for those, it wasn’t OKC’s night. They stand just 2-for-18 deep into the third frame.

Thunder from three tonight:



Kenny Hustle: 2-2

Rest of Team: 2-21 — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) May 25, 2026

A nice glimpse into the Thunder's shooting woes in Game 4 was during Kenrich Williams' mini hot-streak, when he matched the rest of the team in its entirety on just two attempts.

On a positive note, the Thunder are winning the non Wemby mins by 9 tonight...Problem is Spurs winning the Wemby mins by 27 lol — The Daniel Bell© (@BasketballGuruD) May 25, 2026

If there was a silver lining for Oklahoma City, it was continued dominance in non-Wembanyama minutes. It could continue to be a big part of the series moving forward, with backup big Luke Kornet still not sustaining success at a high-level. On the flip-side, Wembanyama was able to get more rest than normal due to the blowout.

The Thunder and Spurs will tip off Game 5 on Tuesday, May 26, at 7:30 p.m. CT.