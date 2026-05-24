The OKC Thunder are Back In Control After Stealing Game 3 in San Antonio

The Oklahoma City Thunder are exactly where they want to be.

Oklahoma City seemed to be in a rough spot entering Game 3, as the series was tied 1-1. Sure, the Thunder had just won Game 2, but they were preparing to walk into San Antonio against a team that was ahead of schedule after stealing a game in Oklahoma City.

However, the Thunder stepped up to the challenge, taking Game 3 123-108. Not only have the Thunder now won two games in a row and taken the series lead, but they have also regained home-court advantage for the series.

After Game 1, it was clear that this wasn’t going to be another easy round for the Thunder, and that they were going to need every advantage they could find. Now, after stealing a game in San Antonio, the Thunder seemed to be back in control of the series and will need to continue this play for the rest of the series.

Before Friday night, the Thunder had not won a game in San Antonio all year, going 0-2 there in the regular season. The lack of confidence down South and the roaring crowd got the Thunder off to a slow start, as they were down 15-0 to start the game. However, OKC didn’t just accept defeat so soon, as after the Spurs' early run, the Thunder would outscore San Antonio 58-36 to end the half.

From then on out, it was all OKC, as they dominated down the stretch of the game. It might not have been on the Thunder’s home court, but they didn’t perform like it. They outshot the Spurs in every category, making 48% of their shots from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc. They also got back to work on the defensive side of the ball, winning the turnover battle 15-11 and scoring 20 points off San Antonio’s mistakes.

Game 3 showcased that the Thunder do have the firepower to win in a San Antonio environment that was as rowdy as you could be. Now, OKC has the chance on Sunday night to take a second game in San Antonio, which would set it up to end the series back at home on Tuesday.

The Thunder have felt the feeling of being down this series, but have fought their way back. Now, after regaining control of the series, Oklahoma City is getting close to punching its ticket to a second straight finals.